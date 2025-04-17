Ex-MLC private equity exec joins Melbourne boutique

A former director at Temasek and co-head of private equity at MLC Asset Management has popped up as an adviser at a boutique fund that specialises in mid-market commercial real estate debt and equity.

Kristian Zimmermann is one of two strategic appointments at COI Capital Management as it expands its business.

He brings over two decades of experience in private equity, venture capital, and principal investing.

Before running a multi-billion private equity and venture capital book at MLC, Zimmermann worked at Singapore's sovereign wealth fund for nine years..

At Tamesk, he led teams in the city-state and London, assessing investment deals and advising investment committees and origination teams.

The dealmaker earlier worked with the mergers and acquisitions teams at Commonwealth Bank and Macquarie Capital, focusing on due diligence, valuation and investment risk.

At Macquarie Capital, Zimmermann managed private capital programs exceeding $5.5 billion and executed direct, co-investment, and fund deals.

His previous roles in M&A include positions at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Joining Zimmermann is Joshua Hoggard, who joins as portfolio manager.

Hoggard brings credit and structuring expertise from roles at Banner Asset Management, MaxCap Group, and ANZ, where he has executed debt transactions of up to $150 million across residential, industrial, and commercial real estate assets.

"Together, these appointments strengthen COI Capital Management's position as a non-bank lender in the mid-market, delivering risk-adjusted investment outcomes," COI stated.