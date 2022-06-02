Newspaper icon
ETFS Physical Gold to be split 10:1

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   11:32AM

ETF Securities is conducting a 10:1 share split on its $2.6 billion ETFS Physical Gold product (GOLD).

The split, which will be effective from June 8, would see owners of GOLD receive nine additional shares for each share they currently hold. Correspondingly, the metal entitlement of each share will be reduced by a factor of 10.

The metal entitlement reduction means there will be no net impact on the value of GOLD holders' investment.

GOLD is currently trading above $230 per share which is one of the highest per share prices in the Australian ETP market.

The post-split price will be between $20-30, which ETF Securities said is far more common for ETPs.

ETF Securities head of product Evan Metcalf explained the asset management companies' decision to split GOLD, saying: "A number of investors have told us that they feel the share price of GOLD is prohibitively high. We are conducting this split in response to this feedback."

"The split will let smaller investors buy GOLD more freely. The current price per share - currently above $230 - can be challenging for smaller investors. The lower prices will also allow investors to manage their portfolios with greater precision."

Stockspot senior manager Marc Jocum welcomed the split.

Jocum said: "Since we started investing in GOLD in 2014, its price has risen from $130 to $240, which has made it difficult to buy in the perfect allocation for some smaller client portfolios."

"We see the split as beneficial for our clients as it should improve our trading and portfolio rebalancing as well as make GOLD accessible to more investors."

ETF Securities' GOLD is backed by physically allocated gold bullions held by custodian JPMorgan Chase in London. Each physical bar is segregated, individually identified and allocated which means there is no credit risk.

Over the past year the fund has had a return of 4.47% which has outperformed the All Ordinaries which is down 1.06% in the 12 months to 2 June 2022.

Read more: GoldETF SecuritiesETFS Physical GoldAll OrdinariesEvan MetcalfJPMorgan ChaseMarc Jocum
VIEW COMMENTS

