ETFS Physical Gold to be split 10:1

ETFS Physical Gold to be split 10:1BY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022 11:32AM
Read more: Gold, ETF Securities, ETFS Physical Gold, All Ordinaries, Evan Metcalf, JPMorgan Chase, Marc Jocum
ETF Securities is conducting a 10:1 share split on its $2.6 billion ETFS Physical Gold product (GOLD).
The split, which will be effective from June 8, would see owners of GOLD receive nine additional shares for each share they currently hold. Correspondingly, the metal entitlement of each share will be reduced by a factor of 10.
The metal entitlement reduction means there will be no net impact on the value of GOLD holders' investment.
GOLD is currently trading above $230 per share which is one of the highest per share prices in the Australian ETP market.
The post-split price will be between $20-30, which ETF Securities said is far more common for ETPs.
ETF Securities head of product Evan Metcalf explained the asset management companies' decision to split GOLD, saying: "A number of investors have told us that they feel the share price of GOLD is prohibitively high. We are conducting this split in response to this feedback."
"The split will let smaller investors buy GOLD more freely. The current price per share - currently above $230 - can be challenging for smaller investors. The lower prices will also allow investors to manage their portfolios with greater precision."
Stockspot senior manager Marc Jocum welcomed the split.
Jocum said: "Since we started investing in GOLD in 2014, its price has risen from $130 to $240, which has made it difficult to buy in the perfect allocation for some smaller client portfolios."
"We see the split as beneficial for our clients as it should improve our trading and portfolio rebalancing as well as make GOLD accessible to more investors."
ETF Securities' GOLD is backed by physically allocated gold bullions held by custodian JPMorgan Chase in London. Each physical bar is segregated, individually identified and allocated which means there is no credit risk.
Over the past year the fund has had a return of 4.47% which has outperformed the All Ordinaries which is down 1.06% in the 12 months to 2 June 2022.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty
Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate
Pendal appoints head of institutional
AFCA adopts user pays funding model
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Danielle Welsh-Rose
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED