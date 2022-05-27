Newspaper icon
ETFS Capital, WisdomTree in cooperation deal

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:46PM

Graham Tuckwell's ETFS Capital entered a cooperation agreement with WisdomTree, alongside Lion Point, to enhance WisdomTree's board of directors and corporate governance.

Under the agreement, former State Street Global Advisors chief investment officer Lynn Blake will join the compensation committee while ETFGI managing partner Deborah Fuhr will be added to the board nominating and governance committee.

The additions will be part of a newly formed four-member operations and strategy committee which aims to help evaluate operational improvement opportunities and company strategy.

WisdomTree's chair Frank Salerno said the cooperation agreement with ETFS Capital and Lion Point is a positive outcome for stockholders and will help ensure the company continues to build on the strong performance seen in Q1 and YTD results.

"It is my pleasure to welcome both Lynn and Deborah to the board, I know we will benefit from their independent perspectives and years of experience in the ETF industry," he said.

"We look forward to working closely together with our two new directors, with the goal of maximizing long-term value for all our stockholders. Our board will now have added a total of five new directors in the past three years, and more than half of our directors will be diverse. I remain confident in WisdomTree's future and that we have the right board to guide us there."

ETFS Capital chair Graham Tuckwell said being WisdomTree's largest stockholder meant the investment company is fully committed to future success.

"I am pleased that the company has agreed to add two highly experienced ETF industry directors to the board and has formed a new committee to evaluate operational improvement opportunities and company strategy," he said.

"I am also pleased that the board will be declassified and no longer be entrenched. My hope and expectation is that the changes announced today will be the start of the process of improvement which we believe is needed."

The operation and strategy committee will welcome independent directors, Smita Conjeevaram, as chair and Anthony Bossone as a member.

The company also announced that separate to this cooperation agreement, independent director Harold Singleton III will join the WisdomTree Audit Committee, effective immediately.

