ETF Securities becomes Global X ETFs

ETF Securities has rebranded as Global X ETFs after being acquired by Mirae Asset Financial Group and Global X in June.

Going forward, the combined company will use the Global X ETFs name and logo and ETF Securities' listed products will be renamed. A statement said this will have no material impact on the funds' structure.

Since the acquisition, the ETF Securities team has worked closely with Mirae Asset and Global X to identify ways to accelerate the growth of the combined company in the Australian market.

Commenting on the announcement Mirae Asset founder and global investment strategy officer HyeonJoo Park said Australia is a focus market for the firm.

"I'm delighted to see the business scale in the region. Mirae Asset is extremely committed to its industry-leading ETF businesses and I'm proud to welcome ETF Securities to the Global X brand as it perfectly aligns with our dedication to the sector and to our investors," he explained.

Global X ETFs chief executive Luis Berruga commented that joining forces sees the creation of an Australian ETF powerhouse.

"The rebrand to Global X ETFs builds on a legacy for investors that's beyond ordinary via quality research, the deep balance sheet of our parent company, Mirae Asset, and a track record of innovative and investor driven product design, allowing us to create opportunities for our clients as we expand our offering," he concluded.