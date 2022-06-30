ETF Securities appoints business development manager

Based in Melbourne, Arjun Shanker will oversee various ETF Securities accounts, including financial advice firms across Victoria and Tasmania.

In his new role, he will report to head of distribution Kanish Chugh.

Shanker joins the team from Lincoln Indicators, where he looked after clients across a suite of managed funds.

Prior to that he was a business development manager at Associated Foreign Exchange (AFEX).

He has also worked as a financial adviser across National Australia Bank and Australian Financial Planning Group.

Having worked for over a decade as a financial adviser, relationship manager and business development manager, Shanker said he is looking forward to using his experience across financial markets and advice to bring high quality investment solutions to his clients.

"I am passionate about financial advice," Shanker said.

"As an ex-financial planner, I am acutely aware of the compliance and operational challenges facing the industry. I am excited about the prospect of helping simplify the investment process."

Commenting on Shanker's appointment, Chugh added: "We are delighted to have someone of Arjun's experience join our growing team."

"We are passionate about helping advisers find suitable investment products and Arjun brings deep knowledge to the team as we continue to expand our suite of ETFs."