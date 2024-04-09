ETF market to soar 30%: State Street

Australia's exchange-traded fund (ETF) sector is tipped to rise 30% in 2024, buoyed by passive equity and fixed income products, State Street predicts.

Tim Helyar, the country head for Australia at State Street, said the forecast is based on discussions with ETF issuers and the fact that there are 10 new issuers leveraging the dual registry/share class model.

"The emergence of active ETFs through the dual registry model will enable investors to select funds, managers and strategies which they believe will create alpha. This creates additional choice in the marketplace, but in order for these strategies to gain traction the issuers will need to develop ETF expertise," he said.

This would include building capital markets and sales teams that understand liquidity and the suitability of ETF products for individual investors.

"Additionally, fee rationalisation is needed. Investors who purchase ETFs are generally fee sensitive and are only willing to pay more if there is value," he said.

State Street's latest Global ETF outlook also predicts that the active ETF segment will recover from its 2022 slowdown when flows sunk to US$1.4 billon. In 2023, flows leaped to US$6.3 billion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue to be an emerging leader in ETF investing.

As an example, China's ETF market will close on US$400 billion in assets under management (AUM) as policy makers from the government and state investment fund use ETFs as a tool to stabilise equity markets.

In South Korea, ETF assets exceed US$50 billion. Australia and Hong Kong will make the first spot cryptocurrency available for institutional and retail investors.

Globally, State Street predicts that ETF assets will deliver between 20% to 25% in compound annual growth rate in 2024 and into the future.

This will come from continued innovation by manufacturers and investors, younger investors turning to ETFs over managed funds, and better accessibility to active ETFs. Further, many investors indicate that they will increase portfolio allocations to ETFs over the next two to three years.

In terms of innovation, the first spot Bitcoin ETF launched in the US with much anticipation with the major players like BlackRock and ARK Funds launching products. State Street, however, forebodes the first closure of this offering in the US.