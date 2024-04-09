Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETF market to soar 30%: State Street

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   12:33PM

Australia's exchange-traded fund (ETF) sector is tipped to rise 30% in 2024, buoyed by passive equity and fixed income products, State Street predicts.

Tim Helyar, the country head for Australia at State Street, said the forecast is based on discussions with ETF issuers and the fact that there are 10 new issuers leveraging the dual registry/share class model.

"The emergence of active ETFs through the dual registry model will enable investors to select funds, managers and strategies which they believe will create alpha. This creates additional choice in the marketplace, but in order for these strategies to gain traction the issuers will need to develop ETF expertise," he said.

This would include building capital markets and sales teams that understand liquidity and the suitability of ETF products for individual investors.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"Additionally, fee rationalisation is needed. Investors who purchase ETFs are generally fee sensitive and are only willing to pay more if there is value," he said.

State Street's latest Global ETF outlook also predicts that the active ETF segment will recover from its 2022 slowdown when flows sunk to US$1.4 billon. In 2023, flows leaped to US$6.3 billion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue to be an emerging leader in ETF investing.

As an example, China's ETF market will close on US$400 billion in assets under management (AUM) as policy makers from the government and state investment fund use ETFs as a tool to stabilise equity markets.

In South Korea, ETF assets exceed US$50 billion. Australia and Hong Kong will make the first spot cryptocurrency available for institutional and retail investors.

Globally, State Street predicts that ETF assets will deliver between 20% to 25% in compound annual growth rate in 2024 and into the future.

This will come from continued innovation by manufacturers and investors, younger investors turning to ETFs over managed funds, and better accessibility to active ETFs. Further, many investors indicate that they will increase portfolio allocations to ETFs over the next two to three years.

In terms of innovation, the first spot Bitcoin ETF launched in the US with much anticipation with the major players like BlackRock and ARK Funds launching products. State Street, however, forebodes the first closure of this offering in the US.

Read more: State StreetARK FundsAsia PacificBlackRockTim Helyar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate
Selfwealth expands leadership team
BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers
BlackRock's Fink signals a tough road ahead for future retirees
Why BlackRock is taking a risk-on view
Northern Trust appoints head of international enterprise client solutions
Institutional investors shift gears amid 'new market regime'
New Forests appoints first global head of funds
Bitcoin hits fresh high as investors await halving event
VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach