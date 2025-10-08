ETF adoption 'intensifies': VanEck

New research has revealed ETF adoption among advisers has intensified in the last year, with over 70% reporting greater usage and 65% using two or more smart beta strategies.

The 2025 VanEck Smart Beta Survey also found the depth of usage has expanded to cover a broader range of asset classes, with Australian equities, global infrastructure, and emerging markets the most popular asset classes among advisers adopting smart beta strategies.

Additionally, the report found just over half of advisers (50.13%) had replaced market cap/passive exposures in client portfolios with smart beta, marking a 10.77% increase since 2022. Even more advisers (61.27%) had done the same for active funds.

Two out of three respondents feel smart beta is going to become more prevalent in portfolios and 99% of respondents currently using smart beta ETFs expressed satisfaction.

Investing in cryptocurrency is also on the rise, with one in four advisers revealing they invest in it as part of their personal portfolio, however only 16% are currently invested or are considering investing on behalf of clients.

Bitcoin remains the most popular digital asset among financial professionals, Van Eck said.

In private markets, 60% of financial advisers currently allocate, with single private market funds and listed vehicles being the most popular way to gain exposure. However, nearly two thirds of respondents said they are not planning on increasing their allocation to private markets over the next three years.

Around half of respondents said they currently utilise a SMA or managed account. Of those currently considering using a SMA or managed account, investment track record and credibility were the two most important factors.

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive Arian Neiron said: "One thing is clear from 10 years' worth of survey data: ETFs have become an indispensable tool for advisers targeting cost-efficient outcomes. Penetration is effectively universal at 96.41%. We see smart beta tracking the same arc, with adoption lifting from 36.81% in 2016 to 47.85% in 2025.

"The smart beta switch has been reflected in net flows. In 2023, only two months cleared $500 million. Last year, this surged to nine months, with four months crossing the $1 billion threshold for the first time. This year has been softer with the broader markets pullback, however six out of eight months still topped $500 million, and July set a new all-time high of $1.1 billion."