Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETF adoption 'intensifies': VanEck

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 OCT 2025   11:01AM

New research has revealed ETF adoption among advisers has intensified in the last year, with over 70% reporting greater usage and 65% using two or more smart beta strategies.

The 2025 VanEck Smart Beta Survey also found the depth of usage has expanded to cover a broader range of asset classes, with Australian equities, global infrastructure, and emerging markets the most popular asset classes among advisers adopting smart beta strategies.

Additionally, the report found just over half of advisers (50.13%) had replaced market cap/passive exposures in client portfolios with smart beta, marking a 10.77% increase since 2022. Even more advisers (61.27%) had done the same for active funds.

Two out of three respondents feel smart beta is going to become more prevalent in portfolios and 99% of respondents currently using smart beta ETFs expressed satisfaction.

Investing in cryptocurrency is also on the rise, with one in four advisers revealing they invest in it as part of their personal portfolio, however only 16% are currently invested or are considering investing on behalf of clients.

Bitcoin remains the most popular digital asset among financial professionals, Van Eck said.

In private markets, 60% of financial advisers currently allocate, with single private market funds and listed vehicles being the most popular way to gain exposure. However, nearly two thirds of respondents said they are not planning on increasing their allocation to private markets over the next three years.

Around half of respondents said they currently utilise a SMA or managed account. Of those currently considering using a SMA or managed account, investment track record and credibility were the two most important factors.

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive Arian Neiron said: "One thing is clear from 10 years' worth of survey data: ETFs have become an indispensable tool for advisers targeting cost-efficient outcomes. Penetration is effectively universal at 96.41%. We see smart beta tracking the same arc, with adoption lifting from 36.81% in 2016 to 47.85% in 2025.

"The smart beta switch has been reflected in net flows. In 2023, only two months cleared $500 million. Last year, this surged to nine months, with four months crossing the $1 billion threshold for the first time. This year has been softer with the broader markets pullback, however six out of eight months still topped $500 million, and July set a new all-time high of $1.1 billion."

Read more: Arian NeironVan Eck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck goes for growth with new ETF
ETF market breaks through $280bn
VanEck to intro RMBS, India ETFs
Market turmoil hits portfolios
Betashares launches Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs
VanEck to launch 'next evolution' long short ETF
Old, retired males more likely to use a financial adviser: VanEck
Active managers find no saviour in dual access products
ETFs preferred vehicles for Aussie, US advisers: Surveys
VanEck to launch defence ETF

Editor's Choice

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media