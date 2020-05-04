NEWS
Investment
ESG-themed funds fall short of expectations
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   11:54AM

New Morningstar research comparing the carbon emission risk in managed funds has seen some ethical-themed funds missing out on a low carbon designation.

A low carbon designation was awarded by Morningstar to funds with a low carbon risk score for their whole portfolios and a low level, below 7%, of fossil fuel exposure.

Two ethical-themed funds - AXA IM Sustainable Equity and AMP Capital Ethical Leaders International Share - missed out on the low carbon designation despite their ESG objectives.

The AXA fund has a 7.06% exposure to fossil fuels and the AMP Capital fund has a 7.26% exposure, each just shy of the 7% threshold Morningstar requires for a low carbon designation.

"AXA IM Sustainable Equity uses a systematic low volatility and quality-factor investing process for a strongly diversified portfolio that incorporates lower carbon-risk scoring but does not totally eliminate fossil-fuel exposure," the Morningstar report noted.

"AMP Capital Ethical Leaders International Share is a multi-manager strategy with an ethical charter by which underlying managers must abide."

AMP Capital Ethical Leaders reduced its threshold for fossil fuel investments from 20% to 10% in April 2019 but Morningstar noted that AMP Capital was considering further limiting that exposure.

The strategy with the lowest carbon-risk score in the world large cap category is IFP Global Franchise, a fund that does not have an ESG-focused objective.

In fact, the IFP Global Franchise has about 5% of its portfolio invested in British American Tobacco.

Looking at Australian large equities strategies separately, again funds with no specific ESG theme received the strongest low carbon designations.

Hyperion Australian Growth Companies, AB Managed Volatility Equities, Investors Mutual All Industrials Share were the top three in terms of carbon risk score in the large equities category.

"Hyperion's quality and long-term growth focus leads to an overweight to the healthcare and technology sectors that have low-carbon risk, while having virtually no exposure to materials and energy." Morningstar said.

"Whilst we note that Hyperion Asset Management has a detailed ESG Policy and Framework, its low-carbon risk score was an outcome of their process rather than an intended objective."

The Pendal Ethical Australian Share fund did not meet Morningstar's low carbon designation despite an ethical investing objective. The fund has a fossil fuel exposure of more than 17%.

"Pendal Ethical Australian Share's PDS refers to exclusion of investment in companies mining uranium for weapons manufacture, alcohol or tobacco, gaming, weapons, or pornography," the report said.

"The fund seeks exposure to companies offering leading environmental and social practices, products and services and as of 31 March 2020, BHP makes up more than 5% of that portfolio."

Read more: MorningstarAMP Capital Ethical LeadersAXA IM Sustainable EquityIFP Global FranchisePendal Ethical Australian ShareESG PolicyHyperion Asset Management
