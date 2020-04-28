ESG performing positively: MSCI

ESG performance has been positive across global markets since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to MSCI.

Although the current conditions have only existed for a few months, MSCI said it observed a positive performance contribution from ESG across four select MSCI ESG indexes during Q1 2020.

"These results were consistent with longer-term performance," MSCI said.

"As the coronavirus pandemic continues to test markets, we will continue to monitor how these ESG indexes perform."

MSCI compared four global MSCI ESG indexes to their parent indexes during the COVID-19 sell-off as well as for longer periods.

The four selected indexes, representing a range of ESG index construction approaches, outperformed the parent index in Q1 2020, with the SRI index showing the strongest performance over all periods.

The research found a number of regional and sub-regional ESG indexes outperformed their market-cap-weighted parent index during Q1 2020 though some approaches underperformed in emerging markets.

"MSCI's GEM Model with an ESG factor shows that a large part of the indexes' Q1 2020 performance was attributable to the systematic tilt of these indexes toward higher ESG-rated stocks, similar to what we observed over the past five years," MSCI said.

"The COVID-19 outbreak — while over a very short term and limited in scope — is the first real-world test since the 2008 global financial crisis of the resilience of companies with high MSCI ESG Ratings."

While the pandemic started in emerging markets (EM), developed markets (DM) have become the hardest hit regions, MSCI said.

"Within global markets, EM saw a stronger decline during Q1 2020 than DM. Within DM, Europe was hit hardest in terms of index drawdowns," it said.

"In addition, a number of regional and sub-regional ESG indexes outperformed their market-cap-weighted parent index during Q1 2020."

MSCI found that DM has had the strongest outperformance, due to high exposures to style factors and larger stock-specific contributions, in its SRI index.

In EM, the underperformance of the ESG Universal and SRI indexes was due to unintended country and currency exposures, especially for the MSCI EM SRI Index.

"While the MSCI SRI Index methodology is constructed to mitigate active sector and active regional exposures by performing a best-in-class selection per the Global Industry Classification Standard sector and sub-region, there can be residual unintended country exposures, which in this case resulted in a negative contribution to performance," the research found.

"In the case of the MSCI EM SRI Index, the underweight in the China International market and the overweight in the South Africa market accounted for most of the negative country contribution."

