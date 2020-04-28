NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
ESG performing positively: MSCI
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:23PM

ESG performance has been positive across global markets since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to MSCI.

Although the current conditions have only existed for a few months, MSCI said it observed a positive performance contribution from ESG across four select MSCI ESG indexes during Q1 2020.

"These results were consistent with longer-term performance," MSCI said.

"As the coronavirus pandemic continues to test markets, we will continue to monitor how these ESG indexes perform."

MSCI compared four global MSCI ESG indexes to their parent indexes during the COVID-19 sell-off as well as for longer periods.

The four selected indexes, representing a range of ESG index construction approaches, outperformed the parent index in Q1 2020, with the SRI index showing the strongest performance over all periods.

The research found a number of regional and sub-regional ESG indexes outperformed their market-cap-weighted parent index during Q1 2020 though some approaches underperformed in emerging markets.

"MSCI's GEM Model with an ESG factor shows that a large part of the indexes' Q1 2020 performance was attributable to the systematic tilt of these indexes toward higher ESG-rated stocks, similar to what we observed over the past five years," MSCI said.

"The COVID-19 outbreak — while over a very short term and limited in scope — is the first real-world test since the 2008 global financial crisis of the resilience of companies with high MSCI ESG Ratings."

While the pandemic started in emerging markets (EM), developed markets (DM) have become the hardest hit regions, MSCI said.

"Within global markets, EM saw a stronger decline during Q1 2020 than DM. Within DM, Europe was hit hardest in terms of index drawdowns," it said.

"In addition, a number of regional and sub-regional ESG indexes outperformed their market-cap-weighted parent index during Q1 2020."

MSCI found that DM has had the strongest outperformance, due to high exposures to style factors and larger stock-specific contributions, in its SRI index.

In EM, the underperformance of the ESG Universal and SRI indexes was due to unintended country and currency exposures, especially for the MSCI EM SRI Index.

"While the MSCI SRI Index methodology is constructed to mitigate active sector and active regional exposures by performing a best-in-class selection per the Global Industry Classification Standard sector and sub-region, there can be residual unintended country exposures, which in this case resulted in a negative contribution to performance," the research found.

"In the case of the MSCI EM SRI Index, the underweight in the China International market and the overweight in the South Africa market accounted for most of the negative country contribution."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ESGMSCICOVID-19Emerging marketsCoronavirus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Time to step up or face the music
ESG investing now mainstream: deVere
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Compliance worse than COVID-19
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
A decade in the dust
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
Property takes $237m hit
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NQ6xVrwY