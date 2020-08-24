NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   12:40PM

ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.

In ESG Didn't Immunize Stocks Against the Covid-19 Market Crash, published this month, four academics led by Elizabeth Demers from University of Waterloo, investigated the claim that ESG scores indicated share price resilience during the COVID-19 crisis.

Among firms that have made the claim are Morningstar, BlackRock and MSCI.

The researchers found, once the firm's industry affiliation and risk measures (accounting and market based) have been properly controlled for, ESG scores can't explain the returns during COVID-19.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Specifically, ESG is insignificant in fully specified returns regressions for the first quarter of 2020 COVID crisis period, and it is weakly negatively associated with returns during the market's "recovery" period in the second quarter of 2020," Demers et al wrote in a pre-print and pre-peer review copy of the research.

"Industry affiliation, market-based measures of risk, and accounting-based variables that capture the firm's financial flexibility (liquidity and leverage) and their investments in internally-developed intangible assets together dominate the explanatory power of the COVID returns models."

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The researchers also used GFC data to explain winners (top decile performers) and losers (bottom decile).  They then used it to predict COVID-19 losers and winners.

They found accounting- and market-based models performed well, both for GFC and COVID-19 periods. But ESG did not meaningfully add to the combined model's performance.

In a third test, they developed hedge strategies that go long/short in stocks during COVID-19 based on their predicted winners/losers from GFC-based models. The predictions yielded abnormal returns and again, ESG offered no enhancement.

"We conclude that celebrations of ESG as an important resilience factor in times of crisis are, at best, premature," they said.

In August, Morningstar's Global Sustainable Fund Flows report examined 3432 sustainable open-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across the globe in the second quarter of 2020, and found that sustainable funds outperformed following the March market sell-off.

Assets in Australasian sustainable funds increased substantially during the second quarter, up 18% from $14.9 billion (US$10.6 billion) at the close of the first quarter to $17.7 billion (US$12.6 billion).

At the end of June, sustainable assets recorded one of their highest levels, only outpaced by their peak at December 2019.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Cheaper prices not a bargain
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cycle
Chief economist update: Worse news is better news
Chief economist update: Escape from Victoria
Chief economist update: A tiny bug takes down the largest economy
Chief economist update: Good US employment news is not so good
Chief economist update: It's about human life, not human rights
Chief economist update: Gold 2000
Chief economist update: No Karens in China
Chief economist update: Second wave comes to Japan
Editor's Choice
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Investors using companies' climate change risk disclosures to manage investment decisions and portfolio risk want more changes to understand how the risk information translates into action.
Zurich rejigs operations team
KARREN VERGARA
Zurich Life & Investments has made a series of leadership changes across its operations team, taking the next steps to integrate with OnePath.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ASIbuZHy