ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research

ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.

In ESG Didn't Immunize Stocks Against the Covid-19 Market Crash, published this month, four academics led by Elizabeth Demers from University of Waterloo, investigated the claim that ESG scores indicated share price resilience during the COVID-19 crisis.

Among firms that have made the claim are Morningstar, BlackRock and MSCI.

The researchers found, once the firm's industry affiliation and risk measures (accounting and market based) have been properly controlled for, ESG scores can't explain the returns during COVID-19.

"Specifically, ESG is insignificant in fully specified returns regressions for the first quarter of 2020 COVID crisis period, and it is weakly negatively associated with returns during the market's "recovery" period in the second quarter of 2020," Demers et al wrote in a pre-print and pre-peer review copy of the research.

"Industry affiliation, market-based measures of risk, and accounting-based variables that capture the firm's financial flexibility (liquidity and leverage) and their investments in internally-developed intangible assets together dominate the explanatory power of the COVID returns models."

The researchers also used GFC data to explain winners (top decile performers) and losers (bottom decile). They then used it to predict COVID-19 losers and winners.

They found accounting- and market-based models performed well, both for GFC and COVID-19 periods. But ESG did not meaningfully add to the combined model's performance.

In a third test, they developed hedge strategies that go long/short in stocks during COVID-19 based on their predicted winners/losers from GFC-based models. The predictions yielded abnormal returns and again, ESG offered no enhancement.

"We conclude that celebrations of ESG as an important resilience factor in times of crisis are, at best, premature," they said.

In August, Morningstar's Global Sustainable Fund Flows report examined 3432 sustainable open-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across the globe in the second quarter of 2020, and found that sustainable funds outperformed following the March market sell-off.

Assets in Australasian sustainable funds increased substantially during the second quarter, up 18% from $14.9 billion (US$10.6 billion) at the close of the first quarter to $17.7 billion (US$12.6 billion).

At the end of June, sustainable assets recorded one of their highest levels, only outpaced by their peak at December 2019.