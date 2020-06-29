NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ERS figures hit $17 billion
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:41PM

The latest round of APRA data has revealed that $17.1 billion in early release of super (ERS) applications have now been paid.

Billions are being withdrawn each week, despite COVID-19 restrictions easing in most Australian states.  Last week $15.9 billion had been paid out in ERS applications.

In total, 2.4 million applications have now been received and 2.3 million paid.

Funds are managing to make 95% of payments within the five business day timeline.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Over the week to 21 June, superannuation funds made payments to 154,000 members.

AustralianSuper, the nation's biggest super fund also has the biggest ERS bill. It has paid out almost $2.3 billion.

The industry fund for the construction sector, cbus, saw its ERS payments creep towards $1 billion - hitting $982,426,436.

Hostplus has now paid out over $1.5 billion, with many of its members who work in the hospitality and travel industries impacted by travel bans and social distancing measures.

Rest also topped $1.5 billion in the latest round of data.

Sunsuper, meanwhile, had even more ERS applications - paying out $1.693 billion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSAPRAAustralianSuperHostplusSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
No slowdown in sight for ERS applications
No slowing ERS applications
Asgard, Future Super shamed on ERS
Another billion removed from super
ATO cracks down on ERS misuse
ERS payments reach $15bn
ATO streamlines tax return process
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
APRA hands reins to ASIC in AUSTRAC case
ATO doubles down on fraud crackdown
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PzZKNxZ8