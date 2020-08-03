NEWS
Superannuation
ERS continues super drain
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   11:43AM

The Early Release of Superannuation (ERS) scheme continues to drain the super system, with almost $30 billion removed from Australians' retirement savings, according to the latest APRA data.

Over the week to July 26, super funds made payments to 173,000 members, bringing the total number of payments to approximately 3.8 million since inception.

The total value of payments during the week was $1.4 billion, with $29.4 billion paid overall. The average payment made over the period since inception is $7705 overall and $8547 for repeat applications.

As at July 26, 96% of applications received since inception had been paid. This is an increase from the previous week (94%) as funds continue to process the large volume of applications received in early July.

Since the launch of the scheme, payments made to eligible members have taken an average of 3.3 business days after receipt by funds of the application from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and 95% have been made within APRA's five business day limit.

Over the week to July 26, 140,000 applications were received by funds of which 59,000 were initial applications and 81,000 were repeat applications.

Since the inception of the scheme the total number of initial applications was 2.9 million and the total number of repeat applications was one million.

AustralianSuper has paid out $4.15 billion to its members, followed closely by Sunsuper at $3.05 billion and Rest at $2.7 billion.

Last week the government announced it would be extending access to the ERS scheme until December, as the country continues to battle the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSAPRAEarly Release of SuperannuationAustralianSuperAustralian Tax OfficeSunsuper
