ERS applications slow

Over $31.6 billion has been removed from superannuation since the start of the Early Release of Superannuation (ERS) scheme, but applications appear to be slowing down.

In the week to August 16, around $600 million was paid out to members, down from over $700 million the week prior.

In total, over $31 billion has been removed from Australians retirement savings with the largest super fund, AustralianSuper, having paid out the most.

The fund has paid out $4.4 billion in total since the schemes inception, $3 billion from initial applications and over $1 billion in repeat applications.

Sunsuper has paid over $3.2 billion in total, followed by Rest at $2.9 billion and Hostplus at $2.37 billion.

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 2.7 million payments worth a total of $20.8 billion.

The average payment from these funds was $7620, with 96% per cent of payments made within five days.

Over the week to August 16, 70,000 applications were received by funds of which 40,000 were initial applications and 30,000 were repeat applications.

This brought the total number of initial applications to 3.1 million and repeat applications to 1.2 million since the start of the scheme.

Over the week to August 16, super funds made payments to 80,000 members, bringing the total number to 4.1 million since inception.

The average payment made over the period since inception is $7686 overall and $8468 when considering repeat applications only.

As at August 16, 97% of applications received since inception had been paid, which is unchanged from last week.

