Equity Trustees defies ASIC Shield Master Fund allegations

Equity Trustees (EQT) vows to defend itself against ASIC's lawsuit alleging it failed superannuation trustee duties over the collapse of the Shield Master Fund, as details emerge of how one of its analysts red flagged the product but was allegedly ignored.

Releasing a response to ASIC's action announced on Tuesday, EQT said subsidiary Equity Trustees Superannuation (ETS) has carefully considered ASIC's Statement of Claim and is "determined that it intends to defend the allegations."

ASIC alleges that ETS failed to exercise the same degree of care, skill and diligence as a prudent superannuation trustee would in respect of the Shield Master Fund.

It also failed to act in the best financial interests of its members, do all things necessary to ensure the financial services covered by its AFSL were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

ETS also allegedly increased exposure to Shield by members and their financial advisers on a superannuation platform.

EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said: "The ETSL Board is committed to acting in members' best financial interests and takes its compliance obligations seriously. ETSL understands the deeply distressing circumstances for those affected by the misconduct of now banned financial advisers and allegedly fraudulent promoters, responsible entities and managers, and continue to provide access to counselling and wellbeing support and information."

Further, O'Brien said ETSL believes it acted in line with its fiduciary duties and obligations under the Corporations Act and Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act.

A recent report by the AFR showed that in 2022, an EQT junior analyst raised several red flags upon assessing the new Shield Master Fund and whether it should be added to the wrap platform.

The analyst communicated several issues to management in an email, stating that the fund had no track record or assets under management but still managed to outperform its benchmark - according to its investment manager CF Capital.

ASIC estimates that $480 million was invested in Shield by at least 5800 consumers, who did so via Macquarie Investment Management and EQT.

EQT declined to comment on why the red flags were ignored and how, since the Shield collapse, changed its due diligence when assessing products.