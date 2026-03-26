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Equip Super appoints acting chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAR 2026   12:45PM
The $40 billion super fund will farewell Scott Cameron shortly, naming an interim replacement while the search for a successor continues.

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Read more: Equip SuperScott CameronMarc PizzichettaMeera FrenchBT Financial GroupHostplusKinetic SuperMichael CameronMLCSunsuper
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