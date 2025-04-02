Newspaper icon
EQT closes flagship infra fund at $37bn

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 APR 2025   12:40PM

EQT Infrastructure VI raised €21.5 billion (AU$37 billion) in total commitments, exceeding the €20 billion target.

The capital raising includes the €21.3 billion in fee-generating assets under management and builds on EQT Value-Add Infrastructure's track record of investing in related fields, the firm said.

The commitments were contributed by a slew of institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and insurance companies across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Nordics - with the private wealth segment representing an "increased share" compared to the predecessor vehicle.

EQT Infrastructure VI invests in infrastructure companies that provide essential services, and demonstrate stable growth, predictable cash flows, and a "well-protected" business model. Sectors it focuses on include digital infrastructure, energy orientation, sustainability in industrial processes and transport, resource efficiency and social infrastructure.

The fund is 35% larger than its predecessor which closed on €15.7 billion in November 2021, EQT added, and is currently 45-50% committed based on the actual fund size. It's closed 10 investments to date, including Constellation Cold Logistics, OX2, Statera and Universidad Europea in Europe; EdgeConnex, Arcwood Environmental, Lazer Logistics and Madison Energy Infrastructure in the US; and Rena and SK Shieldus in Asia Pacific.

Further, EQT is negotiating to acquire a majority stake in Eutelsat Group's ground station infrastructure business in Europe, and a joint venture with T-Mobile to acquire Lumos in the US via the strategy.

Commenting, EQT head of infrastructure Masoud Homayoun said the strategy is off to a great start.

"Our sector teams are continuing to deliver on a healthy investment pipeline, and we are excited by the large opportunity set underpinned by global, long-term trends such as the transition to a decarbonised and circular economy and the digitalisation of society," Homayoun said.

"Our focus remains on creating lasting value in our portfolio and delivering outstanding performance for our clients."

Meanwhile, head of real assets Lennart Blecher said the infrastructure division has grown at a steady pace and is now maturing.

"Since its inception in 2008, EQT Infrastructure has grown at pace and today, we have a 130-strong team and three investment strategies: Value-Add, Active Core and the recently launched Transition Infrastructure strategy," Blecher said.

"We are thrilled to announce the final close of EQT Infrastructure VI, our latest flagship fund within EQT's €75 billion global infrastructure business, and look forward to continuing to scale the platform."

The close follows EQT's evergreen strategy introduced in February to local investors for access to aforementioned infrastructure offerings to accommodate heightened demand.

