Superannuation

Engaged members expect more from super

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   12:21PM

While nearly 60% of young Australians engage with their superannuation fund, many are increasingly shopping around for other providers.

This is according to a survey by Stake and Next Gen Investor Research, which canvassed more than 1000 investors.

A majority (75%) of super fund members are open to moving their super to a more innovative fund, while a quarter (24%) said they are not confident with their current provider.

"Hustling now and shining later" is a mantra for the young generation, the report found, meaning that over half want to retire older with more money, rather than retire younger with less money. Many want to ditch the nine-to-five and forge their own path.

Those aged between 30-40 years of age think skills and experience are more important than education and university (72%).

A majority would consult an online source before making an investment decision.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

About 68% of young investors aged 18-29 said advice via social media is the way to go. More than a quarter (28%) of males value the opinion of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates.

Stake founder and chief executive Matt Leibowitz said young Australians are "hacking" financial advice and investing.

"Young Aussies are forming their own path and opinions when it comes to how money affects and drives their future. The idea that share markets are for the few is dead," he said.

"This new generation has demanded better, faster, more seamless access to all things across many categories. Investing in shares represents their opportunity to take matters into their own hands and feel savvy and in control of their progression, making decisions themselves without advice from someone in a suit," he said.suit."

The 18 to 29-year-olds are more open (64%) to talking about salaries and wages with their close friends than those aged 30-40 (58%). Almost three-quarters (70%) don't want to be financially co-dependent with any

