EM winners, losers emerge in COVID-19 struggle

The pandemic has created compelling investment opportunities in emerging markets, while the bigger players face increasing scrutiny over their bungled responses and dismal transparency.

That's according to Michael Cirami, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance, who believes the pandemic, with nearly 8.5 million confirmed cases globally, has identified clear winners and losers for investors in emerging markets.

"Over the past couple of weeks, we have begun to see the return of geopolitics as a driver of the markets," he said.

"While COVID-19 continues to be front and center as a macroeconomic, societal and market force, some of the same issues that were prevalent pre-pandemic began to reassert themselves."

He pointed to tensions between the US and China as a key area of concern.

"President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked about the virus's origination in Wuhan and whether China covered it up," Cirami said.

"A geopolitical fissure began to emerge in reaction to China's new law that supersedes the Hong Kong constitution and threatens the end of 'one country, two systems'."

These tensions, as well as various EM's response to the pandemic, have seen Eaton Vance shift to an underweight exposure in some of the benchmark's bigger constituents, he said.

"Three months into the pandemic, it has become clearer which EM countries are rising to the challenge, and which are not," Cirami said.

"For example, the bungled responses of Brazil and Ecuador have damaged their leadership role in the eyes of EM investors, while countries like Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand are likely to gain from their effective, transparent policies."

China, which makes up approximately a third of the EM index, will also be looked upon less than favourably, he said.

"Investors in China will likely give pause going forward, if they judge - as we do - that the country's transparency in fighting COVID-19 has been less-than-ideal," Cirami said.

"The pandemic represents the first EM crisis in which many countries have tried to cut rates as stimulus - previously, such moves typically provoked investors to flee the local currency.

"That has been Brazil's experience this time as well, as the real slumped as much as 30% against the US dollar."

He also argued India had underperformed in its response to the spreading virus.

"A key measure for EM progress will be which countries manage to pull off both monetary and fiscal stimulus successfully," Cirami said.

"It's too early to handicap the winners in this regard, but not too soon to note that one of the laggards has been India, which has been hindered by inefficiencies in transmitting policy to its 28 states."

A fundamental research approach is crucial to identifying potential winners and losers as the world shifts towards recovery, he added.