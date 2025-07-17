Elston expands institutional reach

Elston Asset Management has hired a former BlackRock senior manager to help lead its push into the institutional market.

In her new role at Elston, Stacey Sinclair will focus on building the institutional presence of the business and supporting the continued growth of its Australian equities and multi-asset investment solutions.

Sinclair brings with her more than 18 years of experience at BlackRock, including the past 12 years as a senior institutional manager.

During that time, she worked closely with a wide range of institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance groups, official institutions and family offices.

Elston head of adviser services Mark Smith said the timing of the appointment reflects the momentum behind the business.

"We've grown a lot in recent years, and there's now a real opportunity to have more conversations at the institutional level. Stacey's experience and trusted relationships in this space will be really valuable as we move into this next phase."

For her part, Sinclair noted Elston has a strong track record, a disciplined approach to portfolio management and a culture that truly values collaboration.

"They've built something unique, and I'm looking forward to sharing that story with a broader audience of institutional investors."

Elston manages $8 billion for retail, wholesale and not-for-profit investors.

The fund works with over 750 advisers nationally, providing managed account and unitised investment solutions across eight of Australia's leading wrap platforms.