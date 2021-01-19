EISS Super director joins Macquarie board

Macquarie has added an EISS Super non-executive trustee director to its boards.

Mike Roche will join the Macquarie Group and Macquarie Bank boards effective January 20, alongside Oz Minerals chair Rebecca McGrath.

Roche has been on the EISS Super board since 2016 and is the employer representative for Ausgrid. He is also a non-executive director of Wesfarmers.

He has 30 years of experience in corporate financial advice, and a strong background in structured finance and development of capital markets instruments, Macquarie said. He spent 23 years at Deutsche Bank, including 10 years as head of mergers and acquisitions.

Rebecca McGrath spent 25 years at BP, including as the chief financial officer of BP Australasia from 2008 to 2011.

She is currently a non-executive director at Goodman Group, Investa Property Group and chair of Scania Australia.

"We are delighted to welcome Rebecca and Mike, two experienced and highly-skilled directors. The Macquarie boards will benefit greatly from their industry knowledge in the energy and corporate finance sectors, as well as their diverse perspectives as we continue to evolve the balance of our director group," Macquarie Group and Macquarie Bank chair Peter Warne said.

The Macquarie Group board has 11 members while Macquarie Bank's has 12 members.