NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
EG to expand Asia REIT down under
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   12:16PM

Fund manager EG is partnering with one of Asia's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) to manage its investments and acquisitions in Australia.

EG will assist Hong Kong-based Link REIT with asset management services to its Australian tenants and customers and take an active role in managing the approach to local acquisitions.

EG's latest hire, former Challenger executive director, real estate investments Chris Pak, who is now divisional director of business development, will lead the venture.

"My key focus will be supporting Link REIT's international success, separate to EG's existing institutional funds and wholesale investor offerings," Pak said.

The HK$195 billion Link REIT has 127 properties in Hong Kong, five properties in Mainland China, one property in London and recently acquired 100 Market Street in Sydney.

"Link REIT is eager to work closely with EG to deliver our key market expansion and accomplish our vision to be a world class real estate investor and manager," Link REIT's chief strategy officer Eric Yau said.

EG secured six acquisitions for $200 million over the last 12 months and launched a $400 million Singapore GIC mandate as well as a private wealth division.

EG currently has about $3.2 billion in funds under management on behalf of superannuation funds and private wealth clients, and $4.3 billion in the development pipeline.

"EG is excited to have the support of another major offshore international player and looks forward to supporting Link in securing solid, risk-adjusted returns," EG executive director Roger Parker said.

Read more: Link REITChris PakChallengerEric YauRoger Parker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger names new head of life unit
Fidante strikes new partnership
Bennelong hires for new role
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
Women-led super funds outperform
Challenger names chief financial officer
Retirement income framework on track: Frydenberg
Revolution hires to investment team
Industry fund awards $60m small caps mandate
Challenger wins $200m mandate
Editor's Choice
Multiples paid for client books dip
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
How much financial advisers can expect to sell a book of investment and superannuation clients for has decreased over the last two years, according to a new valuation report.
LIC seeks options for performance woes
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:40PM
Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:02PM
Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:54AM
Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0UB69jUu