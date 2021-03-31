EG to expand Asia REIT down under

Fund manager EG is partnering with one of Asia's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) to manage its investments and acquisitions in Australia.

EG will assist Hong Kong-based Link REIT with asset management services to its Australian tenants and customers and take an active role in managing the approach to local acquisitions.

EG's latest hire, former Challenger executive director, real estate investments Chris Pak, who is now divisional director of business development, will lead the venture.

"My key focus will be supporting Link REIT's international success, separate to EG's existing institutional funds and wholesale investor offerings," Pak said.

The HK$195 billion Link REIT has 127 properties in Hong Kong, five properties in Mainland China, one property in London and recently acquired 100 Market Street in Sydney.

"Link REIT is eager to work closely with EG to deliver our key market expansion and accomplish our vision to be a world class real estate investor and manager," Link REIT's chief strategy officer Eric Yau said.

EG secured six acquisitions for $200 million over the last 12 months and launched a $400 million Singapore GIC mandate as well as a private wealth division.

EG currently has about $3.2 billion in funds under management on behalf of superannuation funds and private wealth clients, and $4.3 billion in the development pipeline.

"EG is excited to have the support of another major offshore international player and looks forward to supporting Link in securing solid, risk-adjusted returns," EG executive director Roger Parker said.