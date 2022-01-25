EG Funds purchases popular CBD venues

EG Funds (EG) has acquired two fully leased retail assets in Melbourne and Brisbane on behalf of its private wealth division.

The latest of the two, the Anglers Tavern, at 2 Raleigh Rd, Maribyrnong VIC, was purchased for $23.33 million and is located eight kilometres northwest of Melbourne's CBD.

The property has been acquired by a new Trust which EG will be offering to wholesale clients averaging cash distributions of 8.5% p.a. across its seven-year term.

The property will be leased to one of Australia's largest pub, bar and venue operators in Australian Venue Co. (AVC) on an initial 15-year lease term.

EG and AVC partnered to acquire the property from the previous owners.

In December 2021, EG also purchased 32 Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe, a beachside large format retail asset in Brisbane for $19.29 million.

The site is leased to and operates as the Redcliffe Tavern and a First Choice Liquor superstore.

"Property assets in the hospitality sector present a strong platform for growth and consolidation," EG head of capital transactions Sean Fleming said.

"Great hospitality venues remain relevant to local communities, especially with lead operators building their reputation."

EG's head of private wealth Rodney Walt added that assets with long-term leases represent long-term value for the community.

"Assets with long-term leases and strong underlying land fundamentals represent value that our community of wholesale investors will benefit from both today and in the years ahead," he said.