Economic recap: Week to July 2

Australian economic and survey releases over the past week continued to paint a picture of a strengthening recovery. However, the rosy results preceded the outbreak of the Delta variant that prompted lockdowns and/or tightened restrictions in major cities and select localities in the country, as well as border closures among states.

Total private sector credit growth accelerated to 1.9% in the year to May from 1.3% in the previous month. Business credit growth improved from an annual rate of minus 3.0% to minus 2.0% in May. Personal credit was also better in May (-6.4% from -7.8%) while growth in housing credit quickened to an annual rate of 4.8% in May (from 4.4% in April) with both owner-occupied housing (6.6% vs. 6.2%) and investment housing (1.6% vs. 1.1%) picking up pace.

This makes the continued rise in house prices hardly surprising. CoreLogic's "5 capital cities aggregate" home value index rose by 1.9% over the month of June and by 12.1% year-on-year. Home values in Hobart registered the biggest increase (3.0%) in the June month, followed by Sydney (2.6%), Canberra (2.4%), Brisbane (1.9%), Adelaide (1.6%), Melbourne (1.5%), Darwin (0.8%) and Perth (0.2%).

The AiG Performance of Manufacturing index rose to a new series high of 63.2 points in June for its ninth straight month of above-50 reading indicating expansion. All seven activity indicators registered readings indicating expansion. This contrasts with the IHS Markit Australia manufacturing survey that showed the PMI easing to 58.6 in June due mainly to the Victorian lockdown. Then again, the June result followed May's record high reading of 60.4 in May and was the 12th straight month of expansion in Australia's manufacturing sector.

All eyes will be on the RBA's board meeting this week (July 6). Recall that at its meeting in May, it announced that: "At its July meeting, the Board will consider whether to retain the April 2024 bond as the target bond for the 3-year yield target or to shift to the next maturity, the November 2024 bond. The Board is not considering a change to the target of 10 basis points. At the July meeting, the Board will also consider future bond purchases following the completion of the second $100 billion of purchases under the government bond purchase program in September."

In the US, the much-anticipated non-farm payrolls report was released at the end of the week. US businesses hired a total of 850,000 workers in June following a 583,000 gain in the previous month. This is higher than consensus expectations for a 700,000 gain and followed back-to-back lower-than-expected results in April and May. The unemployment rate inched up to 5.9% in June from the 14-month low of 5.8% recorded in May.

In the Eurozone, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose from 63.1 in May to a new record high of 63.4 in June 2021 - the 12th straight month of expansion. However, rising cases of Delta variant infections had markets concerned over increased restrictions or delayed reopening.

These affirm ECB president Lagarde's view that the economy while starting to rebound, it remains fragile. Similarly, flash estimates of Eurozone inflation - core inflation eased to 0.9% in June form 1.0% in May; headline inflation slowed to 1.9% from 2.0% -- give that meat to Madam Lagarde's expectation that medium-term inflation will stabilise below the ECB's target.

In Japan, cases of coronavirus infections continue to rise, and the government is reportedly going to extend containment measures for another two weeks to (July 15) - about a week before the Olympics.

Latest data suggest that China's economy continues to slow. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that the manufacturing PMI dipped to a reading of 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May while the non-manufacturing PMI fell to a four-month low of 53.5 in June from 55.2 in the previous month. Still, China's manufacturing sector had been consistently in expansion since March last year, so too with its non-manufacturing industry.

