Economic outlook not as bad as predicted: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe said the extent of the economic downturn, as a result of the impacts of COVID-19, is not as dire as expected.

At the June meeting, the RBA board decided to maintain the current policy settings, keeping the cash rate at the record low of 0.25%.

"The global economy is experiencing a severe downturn as countries seek to contain the coronavirus. Many people have lost their jobs and there has been a sharp rise in unemployment," Lowe said.

"Over the past month, infection rates have declined in many countries and there has been some easing of restrictions on activity. If this continues, a recovery in the global economy will get under way, supported by both the large fiscal packages and the significant easing in monetary policies."

Lowe noted that while some markets remain fragile, markets around the globe have continued to show improvement.

"Volatility has declined and credit markets have progressively opened to more firms. Bond rates remain at historically low levels," Lowe said.

In Australia, Lowe said, the government bond markets are operating effectively and the yield on three-year Australian Government Securities (AGS) is at the target of around 25 basis points.

"Given these developments, the bank has purchased government bonds on only one occasion since the previous board meeting, with total purchases to date of around $50 billion," he said.

"The bank is prepared to scale-up its bond purchases again and will do whatever is necessary to ensure bond markets remain functional and to achieve the yield target for three-year AGS."

Lowe indicated the target will remain in place until progress is being made towards the goals for full employment and inflation.

"The bank's market operations are continuing to support a high level of liquidity in the Australian financial system," Lowe said.

"Authorised deposit-taking institutions are making use of the Term Funding Facility, with total drawings to date of around $6 billion. Further use of this facility is expected over coming months."

Lowe said despite the stimulus package working well, the outlook for the Australian economy is cautiously optimistic.

"The Australian economy is going through a very difficult period and is experiencing the biggest economic contraction since the 1930s," he said.

"Notwithstanding these developments, it is possible that the depth of the downturn will be less than earlier expected."

Lowe said, the outlook remains highly uncertain and the pandemic is likely to have long-lasting effects on the economy.

"In the period immediately ahead, much will depend on the confidence that people and businesses have about the health situation and their own finances," he said.

"The substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy in Australia is helping the economy through this difficult period. It is likely that this fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time."

