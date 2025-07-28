Newspaper icon
Economics

Economic growth has 'moderated': CommSec

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:31PM

Western Australia has once again claimed the top spot in the latest CommSec State of the States report, leading the nation's economic performance rankings for a fourth consecutive quarter.

South Australia also began 2025 with a bang, climbing from fourth to second, driven by solid gains across several key indicators.

"Western Australia led across several economic measures, taking first place in retail trade, housing finance, and business investment. Meanwhile South Australia ranks first on two indicators - construction work and dwelling starts," CommSec chief economist Ryan Felsman said.

"Overall, the economic performance of Australia's states and territories is being supported by a combination of slowing inflation, falling interest rates, rising real wages, robust government spending and a solid labour market.

"But economic growth has moderated, held back by slowing public investment, population growth and household spending. The future path will depend on the resiliency of the job market, further interest rate cuts and US President Donald Trump's trade policies."

Western Australia led the national performance rankings in the fourth successive report. The state is ranked first on three of the eight economic indicators - retail trade, housing finance and equipment spending.

South Australia jumped to second from fourth after a strong start to 2025, with a pickup in consumer spending and business investment. South Australia now leads other economies on dwelling starts and construction work done, lifting from second spot in the previous quarter.

Queensland held onto third, ranking second on relative unemployment and housing finance, but consumer activity in the southeast of the state was disrupted in the March quarter by ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Victoria dropped from second to fourth place. The state was in third spot on four indicators but was held back by weakness in relative unemployment. Victoria stayed in second spot for retail spending with it being 10% above its 'normal' levels or the decade average.

Tasmania was steady in fifth place - ranking first on relative unemployment, with the trend jobless rate at a record low 3.8% in June. But the state was held back by relative population growth, which is at the weakest level in nearly a decade.

New South Wales slipped back to sixth from equal fifth position due to a delayed transition from public to private sector-led growth, while the ACT joined NSW in sixth, ranking first on relative economic growth, constrained by more modest public demand and weak business investment.

The Northern Territory remained in eighth place despite strength in relative population growth.

CommSec
