Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban

ASIC has permanently banned the man behind Superfunded, an illegal early access to superannuation scheme in Perth.

Mark Goldenberg was chief operating officer, general manager and property analyst of Superfunded.

His scheme enabled people to use their super to buy a home.

ASIC has now banned Goldenberg from engaging in any credit activities and from performing any function involved in the engaging in of credit activities.

Goldenberg and Superfunded engaged in credit activities but neither he, nor Superfunded, held an Australian credit licence or were authorised credit representatives of an Australian credit licence.

ASIC found that he contravened credit legislation.

The regulator also had reason to believe that Goldenberg is not a fit and proper person to engage in credit activities, saying that he does not possess the attributes necessary.

"As a result of Mr Goldenberg's conduct and ASIC's finding that it has reason to believe that Mr Goldenberg is not a fit and proper person to engage in credit activities, ASIC determined that Mr Goldenberg is likely to contravene credit legislation," ASIC said.

Goldenberg has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals tribunal.

In March 2018, an ASIC action resulted in the winding up and appointment of a liquidator to Superfunded.

Goldenberg's lifetime ban comes after an eight year ban was handed down in August 2019.

He has another lifetime ban under his belt too - from providing financial advice.

In May 2009 ASIC hit Goldenberg with a permanent ban from providing financial services and cancelled the AFSL of his company Concentric Wealth Management.

He was found to have failed to provide appropriate advice to a client and he failed to declare a conflict of interest.

Goldenberg recommended the client invest in Mortimer Close in a statement of advice without disclosing that he was the company's sole director.

He also failed to disclose that the investment was high risk.

Liquidators were appointed to Mortimer Close in 2008.