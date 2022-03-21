Douglass exits Magellan board

Magellan Financial Group's Hamish Douglass tendered his resignation as a director from the board effective March 19.

The board said his resignation is "due solely to his medical leave of absence", which was announced to the ASX on February 7. The board added that it is in the process of appointing an additional independent director.

Douglass has been an executive director of MFG's board since 21 November 2006. Until December 2021, he was the chair and chief investment officer.

On March 16, Hamish McLennan, who succeeded Douglass as chair, announced the firm will buy back 10 million ordinary fully paid shares or 5.4% of shares outstanding.

A trick of the trade, share buybacks effectively boost a public company's share price as less units are on issue.

MFG's share price diminished to about $15.50 at the time of publication, but traded as high as $55.90 in mid-2021, a few months before UK fund manager St. James's Place yanked $23 billion of its investors' money and several internal issues began to unravel.

Brett Cairns resigned as chief executive and the firm's co-founder Chris Mackay stepped in to oversee the portfolio management of Magellan's global equity mandate, while McLennan was named interim chair.

Kirsten Morton is currently acting as chief executive.

MFG's total funds under management stood at $69.1 billion as at March 11, a 39% drop from $113.3 billion last September.

Ironically, before taking an indefinite leave of absence, Douglass told a conference that he doesn't believe in investing in "turnaround companies".