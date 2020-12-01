Dollarmites faces more backlash

Commonwealth Bank's lucrative Dollarmites program has taken another blow as Victorian schools have banned such programs in favour of financial lessons.

Dollarmites came under fire in 2018 when ASIC began a review into school banking programs. In its preliminary findings, the regulator said there is "limited evidence" that such programs have an impact on the savings of Australians.

School banking programs allow a bank to give cash incentives to schools to offer deposit products to students, encouraging them to establish bank accounts and make ongoing deposits into those accounts.

In light of the Victorian ban, consumer comparison site RateCity.com.au is urging parents with children enrolled in Dollarmites to switch to savings accounts with a higher interest rate.

Ratecity.com.au research director Sally Tindall likened the program to McDonald's coming into schools to teach children about healthy eating.

"There are cash incentives for schools that sign students up, and it's effective marketing for CBA which get customers, sometimes for life. There has to be a better way to teach our kids about money that doesn't involve kickbacks," she said.

"Australia's other state and territory governments should follow Victoria's lead and kick CBA out of the classrooms."

The rate on the CBA Youthsaver account has plummeted from 1.85% 12 months ago to 0.75%. But Tindall warns that the highest interest rates don't necessarily have the best returns.

"Kids' savers are anything but child's play. Many of them are littered with terms and conditions adults would have trouble keeping track of," she said.

"There are penalties if you don't deposit enough, there are penalties if you save too much. Some accounts simply stop existing when you hit high school."

RateCity.com.au found CUA's youth saver to earn the most interest over seven years from kindergarten to year six. This is followed by Auswide Bank's Ziggy kids saver and Australian Unity's kids saver.