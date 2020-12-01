NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Dollarmites faces more backlash
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:04PM

Commonwealth Bank's lucrative Dollarmites program has taken another blow as Victorian schools have banned such programs in favour of financial lessons.

Dollarmites came under fire in 2018 when ASIC began a review into school banking programs. In its preliminary findings, the regulator said there is "limited evidence" that such programs have an impact on the savings of Australians.

School banking programs allow a bank to give cash incentives to schools to offer deposit products to students, encouraging them to establish bank accounts and make ongoing deposits into those accounts.

In light of the Victorian ban, consumer comparison site RateCity.com.au is urging parents with children enrolled in Dollarmites to switch to savings accounts with a higher interest rate.

Ratecity.com.au research director Sally Tindall likened the program to McDonald's coming into schools to teach children about healthy eating.

"There are cash incentives for schools that sign students up, and it's effective marketing for CBA which get customers, sometimes for life. There has to be a better way to teach our kids about money that doesn't involve kickbacks," she said.

"Australia's other state and territory governments should follow Victoria's lead and kick CBA out of the classrooms."

The rate on the CBA Youthsaver account has plummeted from 1.85% 12 months ago to 0.75%. But Tindall warns that the highest interest rates don't necessarily have the best returns.

"Kids' savers are anything but child's play. Many of them are littered with terms and conditions adults would have trouble keeping track of," she said.

"There are penalties if you don't deposit enough, there are penalties if you save too much. Some accounts simply stop existing when you hit high school."

RateCity.com.au found CUA's youth saver to earn the most interest over seven years from kindergarten to year six. This is followed by Auswide Bank's Ziggy kids saver and Australian Unity's kids saver.

Read more: DollarmitesRateCityCommonwealth BankCBA YouthsaverSally TindallASIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
CBA in court for overcharging interest
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
ASIC takes SMSF accountant to court
ASIC investigates ASX
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something crSWFobo