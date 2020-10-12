Disruption not sustainable: Schroders

Stocks that have the ability to disrupt certain sectors like technology are likely to be disrupted themselves, according to Schroders.

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference, Schroders head of Australian equities Martin Conlon said sectors like healthcare and technology make money because they put their price up and people ignore it.

"The fact that disruptors are the flavour of the month is nice, but the fact that they've been able to disrupt businesses means they're probably not hard to disrupt themselves," he said.

"Growth is an input to value. The issue of how we value companies is that the company has to have the stream of cash flow it generates overtime. If you don't get the flow of cash back, there is no value."

Further to this, Conlon said resources companies like BHP and Rio Tinto are unlikely to be disrupted as iron ore has done well but even commodities like alumina and oil which have been the reverse, will not.

"The way that we see is that they are subject to little threat from tech, it's easy to say disruption is the word of the day but alumina and oil is not going to be disrupted by Software as a Service (SaaS)," Conlon said.

When selecting stocks, Conlon said that at Schroders they don't like labels like value and growth.

However, Hyperion Asset Management chief investment officer Mark Arnold said that while he agrees with Conlon in terms of disruption, he said fossil fuels will not be sustained.

"We believe fossil fuels are gone and that whole industry will disappear in 20 years," he said.

Conlon agreed that fossil fuels are on the way out but said that someone needs to invest in the grid as it is the lifeblood of the economy and businesses wouldn't exist without it.

"The investment needed for decarbonisation will come from companies within the energy sector and while it might feel good getting out of one company and running away from them at a thousand miles per hour, it leads governments needing to step in to fund the investment," he said.