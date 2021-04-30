NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Disability income faces reckoning
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:34PM

The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.

Speaking at the 2021 Actuaries Summit on Wednesday, Jim Minto reflected on the "broken" state of disability income benefits, which are increasingly becoming unaffordable and being shunned by people who need it the most.

"The community suffers in a wider sense from poorly designed and over-engineered products. Including products, I designed when I was chief executive. They delivered generous benefits in most cases to some, while policyholders generally faced cycles of price increases as companies looked to recoup losses from unsustainable products," he said.

The market is littered with legacy disability products deemed expensive and poorly valued.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

For example, products created in the 1990s with lifetime benefits had "disastrous consequences" and many of these policies are still in force charging large premiums.

The current chair of Swiss Re Life & Health Australia told insurers to get their act together and provide a solution by the end of the year - or else face another scenario similar to the Life Insurance Framework.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"The Life Insurance Framework came about because the industry could not commit to unified action when we were being told by the regulators and government we had to," Minto said.

"We complain about the framework, but we caused it. We couldn't act. Here we are again with disability income. Can [the industry] act?"

Minto is urging insurers to come up with a solution by the end of 2021, or else face another "higher, capital charge imposed on all participants".

Not mincing words about the state of Australia's life insurance industry, Minto criticised its failure to unify, which has ultimately led to an erosion of profitability.

"If we had true alignment in the industry, sales manager and company executives would be receiving negative bonuses each year from distributing loss-making products and destroying shareholder value. Customers aren't happy either," he said.

"Shareholders are hurting with losses and capital injection, yet we still struggle with the simple idea that we need to change and act together to do this."

Read more: TALLife Insurance FrameworkActuaries SummitJim MintoSwiss Re Life
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MLC Life makes key appointments
Life industry to launch framework
Commissions likely to stay: Hume
Government merges advice reviews
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
Kelly O'Dwyer joins EQT board
Advice association chief steps down
Life Company of the Year named
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
MetLife appoints former Premier
Editor's Choice
Disability income faces reckoning
KARREN VERGARA
The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.
Advice group chief executive exits
KANIKA SOOD
The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.