Director charged with dishonest conduct

The Melbourne Magistrates Court has charged a man with seven counts of dishonest conduct following a referral from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

In addition to the seven counts, Mudasir Mohammed Naseeruddin as also charged with two counts of failing to exercise his power as a director and discharge his duty in good faith under the Corporations Act.

Naseeruddin's Secure Investments marketed itself as a direct property development investor and received around $2.4 million in funds from 28 different SMSFs in the period from early 2017 to late 2019 but did not hold a licence.

Naseeruddin encouraged investors to move their super and start an SMSF set up by an associate of his.

ASIC alleges the funds were transferred to Secure Investments and subsequently a significant amount was transferred to accounts held by Naseeruddin with no corporate purpose.

Naseeruddin is accused of replicating the same business model for Aquila Group, where he was a director.

The corporate regulator alleges that Naseeruddin misused his position as a director of Secure Investments for his own benefit by using funds invested with the company to purchase shares for himself in a security company.

In October, the Federal Court ordered the winding up of Secure Investments and Aquila Group after Naseeruddin breached the Corporations Act by operating a financial services business without holding an Australian financial services licence (AFSL).

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions with each offence carrying a maximum penalty of up to 15 years imprisonment.

The matter was adjourned to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court for committal mention hearing on 6 April 2021.