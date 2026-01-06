Deutsche Bank shares surpass book value for first time since GFC

Early access undermines super's purpose: Mulino RIDDHIMA TALWANI Assistant treasurer Daniel Mulino took an aim at plans by the opposition to let Australians dip into their super early, stating weakening preservation would undermine intergenerational protections and hurt the most vulnerable.

ASIC ups thresholds for NTA requirements KARREN VERGARA ASIC has introduced new rules that will require managed investment schemes (MISs) to increase minimum financial thresholds in their net tangible assets (NTAs).

The risks keeping APRA's new deputy chair up at night RIDDHIMA TALWANI The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) new deputy chair David Bradbury said the risks that keep him awake at night are those with the potential to threaten the financial stability of the super system or cause catastrophic losses for members.