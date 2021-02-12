Deutsche Bank appoints local head

Deutsche Bank has appointed a returning executive as its head of financial institutions group for Australia.

Martin Nosek most recently worked at Nomura as the head of FIG Australia and co-head of FIG Asia Pacific.

Prior to this, he spent 14 years at Deutsche Bank, where he was a managing director of financial institutions in Australia and London.

"We are delighted to have Martin join the team and look forward to increasing our coverage of the considerable opportunity present in the Australian financial sector," said Deutsche Bank head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Australia Hugh Macdonald.

"After a strong finish to 2020 and with an exciting pipeline in place for the year ahead, we look forward to continuing to invest in our origination and advisory offering in Australia."

Last year, the team advised on Resolution Life's $3 billion acquisition of AMP's wealth protection and mature businesses, and Vodafone's $15 billion merger with TPG among other transactions.

"Australia has always been and will continue to be a key market for our origination and advisory offering in Asia Pacific, with many of our largest transactions in the region involving an Australia element. We look forward to having Martin back at the bank and will benefit from his strong connectivity with our global teams, which will help to continue our reputation locally as a leader in providing cross-border solutions," Deutsche head of investment banking coverage and advisory Mayooran Elalingam said.