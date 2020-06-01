NEWS
Investment
Details of Mayfair's default revealed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   12:34PM

Vasco Trustees and ASIC had grave concerns about the financial position of Mayfair 101 for months before receivers were appointed to IPO Wealth, according to court filings.

Filings from Vasco Trustees, the trustee for the IPO Wealth Fund, in the Supreme Court of Victoria revealed a timeline of trouble for embattled Mayfair.

Vasco says Mayfair 101 Holdings owes $76,965,000 excluding interest and default interest.

Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney asked the trustee of the IPO Wealth Fund to tap into capital reserves three days after Vasco served Mayfair a notice of default.

Vasco said that Mawhinney sent an email on April 3 suggesting it release the capital protection reserves to IPO Wealth to "free up some liquidity for the benefit of the fund's unitholders".

Mawhinney would later write to Vasco revealing that Mayfair's assets had dropped by about $17.7 million, which appeared to relate to investments in Accloud and Paymate India. Mawhinney said that due the illiquid nature of investments, Mayfair would draw on funds under its unsecured loan agreement with Eleuthera to repay IPO Wealth.

But, the Accloud investment proved problematic.

After looking into Mayfair's asset summary, Vasco found that it did not own shares in Accloud but only had a $5 million debt investment with them so it was unclear as to why this would provide a significant liquidity event of the fund.

It took more than a week for Mawhinney to respond to these questions about Accloud.

But his response raised a few more questions.

The letter asserted that shares in Accloud, which were supposed to be held by IPO Wealth Holdings, had instead initially been held by a number of different entities on a bare trust in 2018 and then in 2019 had been transferred to a company called 101 Investments.

Mayfair started breaching its repayment obligations in February, missing three payments in quick succession at the start of February and then two interest payments.

Vasco said that by March 11, "signs of financial trouble in the borrower's group of investment companies started to appear" as Mayfair Wealth Partners and Online Investments suspended capital redemptions.

This prompted Vasco to write to Mawhinney asking him to address the overdue repayment and expressing concerns about the ability of the IPO Wealth Fund to continue meeting redemptions. Vasco had to send to follow up emails to get a response.

On March 25, Mawhinney blamed COVID-19 for inflows stalling but said that he expected an equity release from Mayfair's Mission Beach properties and more inflows from a marketing campaign being launched in response to COVID-19.

Vasco was not satisfied that Mawhinney had been specific enough about when outstanding interest and loan repayments would be made, though he said the Mission Beach equity release would be used to make these payments, and continued to request clarification.

Mayfair failed to pay two $2 million repayments in March. By April 7 Mayfair had proposed a payment plan but Vasco said the plan was not acceptable.

Vasco had to write to Mawhinney again in April "stressing that he needed to take the deadlines seriously, explaining that unitholders were worried about their savings" and explaining that the trustee would do what it had to in the interests of unitholders.

ASIC was in regular contact with Vasco, the filing said, about concerns arising from the freezing of redemptions and as to the value of Mayfair's assets underpinning the fund.

It took more than 10 days for Mawhinney to reply again after the payment plan was deemed inappropriate.

By May, the situation between Mawhinney and Vasco had deteriorated. Mayfair missed a $2 million repayment and a $300,000 repayment under the agreed schedule. Emails and phone calls from Vasco to Mawhinney on May 15 went unanswered.

Five days later, after Madgewick Lawyers had proposed a new repayment agreement, Mawhinney responded to Vasco: "We are going through this proposal at the moment with our various advisers to see if this is the right move for us in light of other restructuring we are undertaking at the moment, including evaluating putting two of our business credit investments into a listed shell we are in communication with."

There are approximately 181 wholesale investors in the IPO Wealth Fund who are currently owed approximately $81.9 million. Redemptions were frozen on 7 April 2020.

Read more: AccloudMayfair 101IPO Wealth FundVasco TrusteesASICMission BeachJames MawhinneyIPO Wealth HoldingsOnline InvestmentsEleutheraMadgewick LawyersMayfair Wealth PartnersPaymate IndiaSupreme Court of Victoria
