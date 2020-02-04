Dealer group restructures leadership

A major independent advice dealer group has announced a restructure that will see its long-serving executive director hand over the reins.

Don Trapnell will be stepping back from day-to-day involvement in Synchron.

He has dedicated more than five decades to the life insurance and financial advice industries, and has led Synchron for more than 20 years.

Unveiling Synchron's succession plan, four new senior positions have been established to lead the dealer group - general manager, operations; general manager, legal and compliance; head of compliance - policy and regulatory and head of compliance - advice assurance.

The two new heads of compliance will report to the general manager, legal and compliance.

The head of compliance - policy and regulatory position is yet to be filled.

Ian Knight has been appointed general manager, operations. He joins Synchron from CommInsure where he was acting head of distribution.

Knight has a policing background, prior to entering the financial services industry he rose through the ranks to be detective senior sergeant with Victoria Police.

He has a 15 year career in financial services, having worked at Financial Wisdom and AXA. He has also previously served ashead of financial planning at Bank of Melbourne.

Michael Jones has been promoted to general manager, legal and compliance from his role as head of compliance at Synchron.

Meanwhile, Alison Massey has also been promoted to head of compliance - advice assurance from her role as practice development manager.

"In 2016, we recruited Michael Jones as head of compliance to allow Synchron director, John Prossor, to slowly step back from day-to-day involvement in the business and focus on his responsibilities as a Synchron executive director," Trapnell said.

"After more than 20 years at the helm, I have great pleasure in handing over the daily operation of Synchron to Ian, which will allow me to do the same.

"I am confident that, supported by our senior management team, Ian and Michael have what it takes to successfully lead Synchron into the next decade."