NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Dealer group restructures leadership
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   11:08AM

A major independent advice dealer group has announced a restructure that will see its long-serving executive director hand over the reins.

Don Trapnell will be stepping back from day-to-day involvement in Synchron.

He has dedicated more than five decades to the life insurance and financial advice industries, and has led Synchron for more than 20 years.

Unveiling Synchron's succession plan, four new senior positions have been established to lead the dealer group - general manager, operations; general manager, legal and compliance; head of compliance - policy and regulatory and head of compliance - advice assurance.

The two new heads of compliance will report to the general manager, legal and compliance.

The head of compliance - policy and regulatory position is yet to be filled.

Ian Knight has been appointed general manager, operations. He joins Synchron from CommInsure where he was acting head of distribution.

Knight has a policing background, prior to entering the financial services industry he rose through the ranks to be detective senior sergeant with Victoria Police.

He has a 15 year career in financial services, having worked at Financial Wisdom and AXA. He has also previously served ashead of financial planning at Bank of Melbourne.

Michael Jones has been promoted to general manager, legal and compliance from his role as head of compliance at Synchron.

Meanwhile, Alison Massey has also been promoted to head of compliance - advice assurance from her role as practice development manager.

"In 2016, we recruited Michael Jones as head of compliance to allow Synchron director, John Prossor, to slowly step back from day-to-day involvement in the business and focus on his responsibilities as a Synchron executive director," Trapnell said.

"After more than 20 years at the helm, I have great pleasure in handing over the daily operation of Synchron to Ian, which will allow me to do the same.

"I am confident that, supported by our senior management team, Ian and Michael have what it takes to successfully lead Synchron into the next decade."

Read more: Synchron fMichael JonesIan KnightDon TrapnellAlison MasseyAXABank of MelbourneCommInsureFinancial WisdomJohn Prossor
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Class action accuses CFS of dodgy insurance fees
Major life insurers continue to suffer
VFMC chief risk officer to depart
Industry digs deep amid bushfire crisis
ASIC bans direct life cold calling
CommInsure cops $700k hawking fine
CommInsure enters guilty plea
Adviser moves show industry upheaval
CommInsure eyes deferred lifetime annuities
CommInsure charged over hawking
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PHILANTHROPY AUSTRALIA INC
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3l9olV19