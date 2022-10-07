Newspaper icon
Data sharing laws updated in response to Optus breach

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 OCT 2022   11:21AM

The government is proposing changes to the Telecommunications Regulations 2021 following the Optus breach that will impact how APRA-regulated entities respond to cybersecurity incidents and risks.

Changes from the government are expected to provide greater protection for Australians and their data and will enable better communication and coordination between telecommunications providers and financial institutions when a cybersecurity incident occurs.

Telecommunications companies will be able to temporarily share approved government identifier information, such as drivers licence, Medicare and passport numbers of affected customers, with APRA-regulated entities to allow them to implement enhanced monitoring and safeguards for customers affected by the data breach. Optus will also be able to share identifiers to assist Commonwealth, and state and territory agencies, to detect and assist in preventing fraud.

The proposed changes cover all APRA-regulated entities, excluding branches of foreign banks, and are designed to ensure that only limited information is made available for certain reasons, only to be used in responding to fraud or scam activity, identity theft or cybersecurity incidents.

Entities that wish to receive the data must provide written commitments to the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission that they will obey all their obligations under the legislation and, once no longer needed, destroy all the information. They must also attest to APRA that the data will be managed in accordance with Prudential Standard CPS 2234 Information Security.

"The proposed changes will also allow for increased fraud detection in the broader financial services sector through existing industry mechanisms to report fraudulent transactions, such as fraud information exchanges," Treasury said.

In addition, the Council of Financial Regulators' cybersecurity working group will examine and report on options to further improve the ability of financial institutions to identify at risk customers and credentials by utilising an existing secure and privacy protecting data sharing platform, Treasury said.

"Our government has been working in lockstep with banks and financial regulators to facilitate the safe and secure sharing of data between Optus and regulated financial institutions, with appropriate safeguards, to improve consumer protection," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"Financial institutions can play an important role in targeting their efforts towards protecting customers at greatest risk of fraudulent activity and scams in the wake of the recent Optus breach. These new measures will assist in protecting customers from scams, and in system-wide fraud detection."

Last month, the Optus breach saw close to 10 million customer records exposed, including phone, passport, Medicare ID and drivers licence numbers, customer names and dates of birth. More than 10,000 customers are believed to have had 100 points of identification released online.

Just yesterday a man was charged by Australian Federal Police for attempting to blackmail more than 90 people who had their information exposed, claiming he would commit financial crimes using their details unless they paid him $2000.

Read more: OptusAPRATreasuryACCCJim Chalmers
