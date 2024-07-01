DASH secures $20m investment from Bailador

DASH has secured a $20 million investment from Bailador Technology Investments.

The advice technology solutions company plans to use the funding to accelerate its software and platform technology while expanding its team.

DASH aims to grow its workforce by 20 within the next six to 12 months, concentrating on supporting its technology, sales, client, transitions, and software teams. This expansion has a "special emphasis" on enhancing the platform to meet the needs of "next generation" advisers.

Last month, the firm appointed Jim Lim as its new chief technology officer. Lim is charged with accelerating DASH's development roadmap, enabling faster releases that align with client requirements.

DASH chief executive Andrew Whelan said the investment will enable the company to expedite its key developments, which are driven by the needs of advisers and their clients.

"At DASH, we are facilitating a different advice model to give more Australians access to the advice they need to navigate the complex areas of financial planning and investment administration," he said.

Meanwhile, Bailador Partner James Johnstone said: "Bailador seeks to make high conviction investments in premium technology businesses at the expansion stage and DASH is a high-quality business that possesses all the positive characteristics that Bailador looks for in a new investment."

DASH also recently partnered with MetLife to create a new insurance solution, harnessing technology to simplify how insurance is offered and applied for by member of Equity Trustees' Super Simplifier product.