Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Cyberattacks on super funds expose 'critical vulnerability'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 7 APR 2025   12:50PM

The spate of cyberattacks targeting major Australian superannuation funds has laid bare a "critical vulnerability" in the sector's defences, according to financial services cybersecurity consultancy firm Software@Scale.

The attacks, which have so far resulted in at least $500,000 in confirmed financial losses and the compromise of thousands of members' information, highlights a "worrying trend," the firm said.

Software@Scale chief executive Louis Droguett explained that the attacks weren't about breaching firewalls; they exploited compromised member details - "a clear blind spot" in the cybersecurity landscape.

"This isn't a failure of multi-factor authentication (MFA) or firewalls, it's a failure to detect what's already leaked. Our team regularly monitors malware logs collected from info-stealer campaigns and finds that most enterprises are comprised with significant risk without awareness," Droguett said.

Droguett also claimed that "the threat was visible but not acted upon," highlighting the "critical need" for proactive dark web monitoring, as knowing when member credentials are compromised allows funds to take immediate action before attackers can exploit them.

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation recently told Financial Standard how it is actively monitoring the dark web for potential exposures involving its members - including cyber breaches from their own systems - warning that the volume of financial data held by the industry makes it an attractive target, and that any perceived vulnerability could trigger a surge in attacks.

In light of the breaches, Droguett urged super funds to invest in dark web and credential exposure monitoring, arguing that the industry must move beyond perimeter defences and adopt proactive threat intelligence to stay ahead of the curve.

He also called for a shift in thinking, saying cyber resilience should be treated as a shared responsibility, with individual member account vulnerabilities now posing a systemic risk to the broader superannuation sector.

Lastly, he said funds must ensure their incident response capabilities are robust and well-tested, enabling them to quickly contain credential-based attacks and communicate effectively with members. Swift and decisive action, he added, is crucial to maintaining public trust, noting this recent attack wasn't just an attack on individual funds but the whole system.

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) also condemned the superannuation industry's handling of cybersecurity, describing the recent attacks as "shocking and unsettling."

The advocacy group said the breaches came despite repeated warnings from regulators that the sector is lagging on cyber-resilience, fraud, and scam protections.

SCA chief executive Xavier O'Halloran said that given Australians are legally required to put their money into super, the news of the attacks is chilling, particularly when "we know" super funds aren't doing enough to protect people's retirement savings.

"When something goes wrong, too many people are being left without support, answers, or access to their own money," O'Halloran said.

"The super system has no excuse to be unprepared. It's time to meet community expectations and protect people's money when it matters most."

Following its initial announcement, AustralianSuper issued a further update over the weekend confirming it had locked impacted member accounts and, where possible, notified those affected via SMS or email.

The fund also introduced additional security controls across all member accounts, temporarily disabling certain functions in its mobile app and online portal, including the ability to update bank account or contact details.

"We regret the inconvenience this will cause some members," AustralianSuper said.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART), which has yet to confirm to Financial Standard how many members were affected, also issued an update over the weekend, acknowledging member concerns.

"We know there's a lot going on at the moment that could lead you to be concerned about your super. And that's completely understandable," the fund said.

"The most important thing we can tell you is that ART is effectively managing the recent cyber events of the kind that have been happening to super funds.

"No suspicious transactions or changes to our members' account have been identified."

Hostplus chief executive David Elia, likewise, updated members over the weekend to say that understandably media reports regarding cyber incident affecting super funds have caused concern. However, he said the fund's experience of the event had been different in both nature and impact to what's been reported.

"We acknowledge that a spike in suspicious activity was recorded by the fund over recent days, however we believe that the strong security safeguards we have in place, including MFA and Web Application Firewall, combined with heightened monitoring protocols have helped mitigate any impacts," he said.

"We continue to work closely with cybersecurity experts and relevant authorities and remain on high alert, with enhanced monitoring and protective measures in place. I will provide a further update should additional information become available, or the situation evolves."

Financial Standard understands ASIC and APRA are engaging with all potentially impacted super funds to support safe outcomes for members. APRA is also working closely with trustees who've reported issues to ensure members' financial interests are protected.

Read more: Financial StandardAustralianSuperHostplusAustralian Retirement TrustCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationLouis Droguett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
The super fund scouring the dark web to protect members
Court approves Caddick SMSF class action settlement
RainmakerLive rebrands to Rainmaker MarketPro
Otivo launches AI-powered advice tool
Modern family offices want values aligned, pioneer companies
Underinvestment in Southeast Asia a 'big issue' for Australia
Impact investors need instos, governments to scale: Experts

Editor's Choice

Cyberattacks on super funds expose 'critical vulnerability'

ANDREW MCKEAN
The spate of cyberattacks targeting major Australian superannuation funds has laid bare a "critical vulnerability" in the sector's defences, according to financial services cybersecurity consultancy firm Software@Scale.

Lakehouse Capital lists first fund on ASX

ANDREW MCKEAN
Boutique investment manager Lakehouse Capital, which manages $600 million, has listed its Global Growth Fund on the ASX today, its first publicly traded offering.

Allegro sells Questas stake for $375m

ELIZA BAVIN
Allegro Funds entered into an agreement with private equity and venture capital firm Five V Capital to exit its majority stake in Questas Group.

Platinum funds merger to go ahead

ELIZA BAVIN
Platinum Asia Investments has rejected an alternative takeover proposal from the PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and will move forward to merge with the Platinum Asia Fund Complex ETF.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media