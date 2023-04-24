Newspaper icon
CVC sells 20% stake in Eildon

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 APR 2023   12:05PM

CVC has divested a 20% stake in Eildon Capital that will be picked up by another boutique fund manager.

ASX-listed CVC announced this morning that it entered into an agreement with Samuel Terry Asset Management to sell its stake so that it can free up capital.

CVC sold 9.4 million units at 93 cents per share to gain about $8.7 million in total.

As at December 2022, CVC had a 37.2% holding in Eildon. CVC said the divestment releases capital earmarked for future commitments related to contracted investments; it will also be used for investments in the medium term.

Time to buy smaller companies?

Founded in 2004, Samuel Terry invests in debt and equity, and is owned by the family trusts of Fred Woollard, Nigel Burgess and Mitch Taylor.

They manage the Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund, a wholesale fund that returned 27% in the year to March 2023 and 24% per annum in the last decade.

The fund has a 9.7% holding in AMP, and stakes in oil producer Horizon Oil, US drilling company Diamond Offshore and Kiland, the owner of Kangaroo Island.

Prior to the collapse of Credit Suisse, the fund invested 2.5% in a mixture of the bank's bonds and shares.

"Although the shares fell by 50% and one of our bonds may be worthless, the gains on the other bonds enabled the fund to make a small overall gain on Credit Suisse," an investor note read.

In March, securities watchdog ASIC made an interim stop order that prevented CVC from offering or distributing CVC Notes 2 because of deficiencies with its Target Market Determination (TMD).

ASIC said the move was "to protect retail investors from potentially acquiring an investment product that may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs".

Further, CVC's TMD was deemed "too broad for a higher risk unsecured debt product and defined the target market based on features that CVC Notes 2 does not provide".

ASIC revoked the order on April 4 after CVC narrowed the target market for the notes following the concerns.

As at April 21, CVC said 311,410 of the notes were issued in return for $31.14 million.

