Current legislation "wrong way around": Levy

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 22 SEP 2022   4:41PM

Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy believes providing financial advice with a focus on best interests duty and duty of priority is doing things the wrong way.

Commenting on her proposal to replace the best interests duty and duty of priority with a requirement to give good advice, Levy said she has chosen that formulation to provide customers with what they want.

"Let's actually put that in the law, an obligation to give good advice. It's a big shift because the current law very much focuses on best interest duty, duty of priority for that process," she said.

Levy said she has had a lot of discussions around the current "checklists".

"ASIC talks about this; you go through the safe harbor that's in the current law and if you comply with those process steps then you are taken to have acted in the best interest of your client," Levy said.

"In my view, that's the wrong way around - the process should be driven by the advice that spits out at the end, not the other way."

She explained that the good advice duty is reasonably likely to benefit the client.

"That means there's a reasonableness standard, it's possible that there could be a range of different advice that would be good advice," she said.

"It also means that you check the advice at the point at which it is given, not with the benefit of hindsight."

Levy highlighted that current law regulates the provision of financial product advice, then it subdivides into two categories: general and personal advice.

"My first proposal is that what becomes regulated is the provision of personal advice," she said.

And she suggested that personal advice is broadened somewhat "so that a person will be giving personal advice if they are making a recommendation or expressing an opinion about a financial product or a class of financial product. And they have information about the client's objective financial situation and needs".

"The purpose of this proposal is to clarify and make it much clearer about the circumstances in which a person is giving personal advice. I think as a rule of thumb, if you have a relationship with a person and you're making a recommendation, you're likely to be giving personal advice," she added.

"The question for the licensee, the bank, insurer, superannuation trustees is, 'What do I need to do to be satisfied that the advice that's been given is good?

"If it is difficult or complex advice, then it may be that the answer is I have to have a relevant provider providing that advice."

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.
VIEW COMMENTS

