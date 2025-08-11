Newspaper icon
Superannuation

CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claims

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 11 AUG 2025   12:28PM

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) chair Janet Torney has rejected suggestions that bullying, harassment or sexism are improperly handled by the organisation.

Torney responded to reporting by the Australian Financial Review that CSC received a complaint letter from a senior legal counsel, which included claims that chief executive Damian Hill "had made misogynistic comments and dismissed the concerns of female staff."

The complaint also allegedly stated that Hill downplayed the organisation's gender pay gap.

According to Workplace Gender Equality Agency data, CSC has one of the highest gender pay gaps in the financial services industry. It recorded a 22.1% gender pay gap for total median remuneration and 22% for the median base salary despite having an equal number of male and female employees.

Torney said CSC is taking "active steps" to address its gender pay gap as priority, engaging with an external party to conduct an audit this year.

Financial Standard has reached out to CSC for further comment.

Torney said every complaint is thoroughly investigated in accordance with its policy but refuses to speak on individual complaints publicly.

"CSC requires all executives and staff to observe the highest standards of ethics, integrity and behaviour. Our culture encourages all CSC employees to speak up, including with whistleblower protections, if they witness or have been subjected to inappropriate conduct," Torney said.

"We have implemented best-practice processes to identify and investigate any instances of wrongdoing.

"We do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour."

Read more: Janet TorneyCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationDamian HillFinancial StandardWorkplace Gender Equality Agency
CFS prices advice practice valuation gap at $1.1m

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice businesses have an estimated $1.1 million valuation gap, a new survey from Colonial First State (CFS) shows, as most advisers are not prepared for the planned and unplanned sale of their practices.

Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed

KARREN VERGARA
Iress has made the role of deputy chief executive redundant as it confirms it is in takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

New Challenger IM notes seek to raise $350m

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger Investment Management will launch a floating rate note on the ASX in a bid to raise $350 million that will be invested in private credit strategies.

Superannuation fraudster sentenced to prison

ELIZA BAVIN
A former property developer was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after using others' superannuation savings for his own benefit.

