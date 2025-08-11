CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claims

CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claimsBY MATTHEW WAI | MONDAY, 11 AUG 2025 12:28PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) chair Janet Torney has rejected suggestions that bullying, harassment or sexism are improperly handled by the organisation.
Torney responded to reporting by the Australian Financial Review that CSC received a complaint letter from a senior legal counsel, which included claims that chief executive Damian Hill "had made misogynistic comments and dismissed the concerns of female staff."
The complaint also allegedly stated that Hill downplayed the organisation's gender pay gap.
According to Workplace Gender Equality Agency data, CSC has one of the highest gender pay gaps in the financial services industry. It recorded a 22.1% gender pay gap for total median remuneration and 22% for the median base salary despite having an equal number of male and female employees.
Torney said CSC is taking "active steps" to address its gender pay gap as priority, engaging with an external party to conduct an audit this year.
Financial Standard has reached out to CSC for further comment.
Torney said every complaint is thoroughly investigated in accordance with its policy but refuses to speak on individual complaints publicly.
"CSC requires all executives and staff to observe the highest standards of ethics, integrity and behaviour. Our culture encourages all CSC employees to speak up, including with whistleblower protections, if they witness or have been subjected to inappropriate conduct," Torney said.
"We have implemented best-practice processes to identify and investigate any instances of wrongdoing.
"We do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour."
