Cromwell fights ARA takeover

Cromwell Property Group is calling on shareholders to vote against ARA Asset Management's takeover, which Cromwell calls "hostile".

In a note to shareholders, Cromwell said that ARA had called an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 18 September 2020 with the purpose of attempting to push for its nominees to be elected to Cromwell's board.

The nominees in question are Gary Weiss and Joseph Gersh. Cromwell has clearly asked shareholders to vote against the two.

"ARA is making an opportunistic, proportional takeover offer to acquire some, but not all, of Cromwell security holders' securities," the note said.

"ARA's proportional takeover is an attempt to gain effective control of Cromwell at a price that the Cromwell board believes is significantly below Cromwell's fundamental value."

Cromwell said that Weiss is conflicted through his directorship of Straits Trading Company, a major shareholder of ARA and that even if he were to resign from that board he would still be considered conflicted due to his association with ARA.

"The Cromwell board retains the firm view that Gary Weiss is overboarded and would not be able to devote sufficient time and attention required to Cromwell," the company said.

Gersh, on the other hand, was accused of not being experienced enough having never served on the board of a listed company before. He was formerly a senior partner of Arnold Block Leibler, ARA's legal advisers, which Cromwell said is enough of an association with ARA to make him conflicted.

"ARA continues to incorrectly and selectively present information to convey that there are 'issues' with Cromwell's governance and performance when nothing could be further from the truth," Cromwell said.

The company is asking shareholders to ignore all documents and forms sent to them by ARA, including the notice of meeting and ARA's proxy voting form.