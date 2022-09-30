Crescent Wealth names deputy managing director

Crescent Wealth names deputy managing directorBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 30 SEP 2022 11:51AM
Crescent Wealth has appointed Miriam Silva as its deputy managing director, overseeing its group of companies.
Silva has more than 20 years of experience in managing large diverse teams and will sit across Crescent Wealth, Crescent Finance, Crescent Foundation and Crescent Institute.
She has previously held several leadership roles including acting chief executive of TAFE South Australia, chief operating officer for FleetPartners, general manager commercial operations at Elders as well as various roles in the ANZ Banking Group.
Silva has extensive board and committee experience and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in June.
Crescent Wealth is Australia's first Islamic sharia-compliant super fund. Its finance arm is an Islamically-compliant lender, while its foundation and institute are not-for-profit organisations.
In the new role, Silva said her focus at Crescent will be holistic.
"My 'why' is to be of service to others, and I am committed to being of service to everyone within the community," she explained.
"In my experience, for an organisation to be really great it needs to have a balance between for profit and for the good of the community, and thanks to Crescent Wealth's track record and investment in its not-for-profit entities, it is well placed to realise this."
Silva added part of her role will involve refreshing the focus of the group to ensure it continues to build and resonate with its growing community
"While also providing clarity and differentiation in an increasingly competitive financial services sector," she commented.
Crescent Wealth founder and managing director Talal Yassine said Silva's appointment was a significant milestone for the group as it builds solid capabilities to rapidly increase scale, take market share and have a much stronger community impact over the next five years.
"As a well-respected business and community heart leader with a tremendous ability to empathise and articulate a compelling vision that others will follow, Miriam is the perfect person to help the Crescent group of companies achieve its wide-ranging goals," he said.
"She is equally at home discussing balance sheets as she is talking about cultural capital and cross-cultural relations, whether in the boardroom or community hall. I look forward to the enormous contribution she will make."
