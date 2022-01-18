NEWS
Executive Appointments

Credit Suisse chair resigns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 18 JAN 2022   12:28PM

Credit Suisse's chair has resigned less than a year into the role amid reports he breached several COVID-19 quarantine rules.

The Swiss bank announced overnight that Axel P. Lehmann has taken over as chair effective immediately, following an investigation into incumbent António Horta-Osório's conduct.

The board did not elaborate on what the investigation it commissioned was about.

Several news sources reported that Horta-Osório failed to complete several quarantine periods in the UK and Europe.

Reuters reported that he flew to London via a private jet to attend Wimbledon and broke the coronavirus quarantine rules.

Horta-Osório was chair for less than a year. He was previously the group chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, a role he was appointed to in March 2011.

Vice chair Severin Schwan said: "We respect António's decision and owe him considerable thanks for his leadership in defining the new strategy, which we will continue to implement over the coming months and years."

Lehmann said: "I would like to thank the board for the trust it has placed in me and look forward to working even more closely with the board and the executive board. We have set the right course with the new strategy and will continue to embed a stronger risk culture across the firm."

