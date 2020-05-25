Create coalitions for change: Martin Currie

The $20 billion equity specialist has called on asset managers to create "coalitions" to drive change; developing constructive relationships with companies for a more sustainable future.

Martin Currie chief executive Julian Ide highlighted the value of a collaborative approach to solve global issues, like water risks, cybersecurity and tax responsibility, to help asset managers leverage their collective expertise and set the terms for discussion.

"The investment industry is at a critical juncture," he said.

"We have reached a point where it is no longer possible, or acceptable, to think of our actions as simply defined by the binary outcomes of financial risk and return.

"As the pressures of human activity on our planet become increasingly impactful - whether through pandemic risk, climate threat or biodiversity loss - asset managers must make their voices heard."

The firm held 178 one-on-one engagements with corporate management teams last year, of which Martin Currie's Melbourne team undertook 50.

It also voted on 6931 proxy resolutions across 665 shareholder meetings globally, which it said, demonstrates its commitment to ESG.

"Looking beyond a company's financial statements helps us understand how a business is evolving, how it is impacted by changes in the external environment and how it can deliver sustainable returns over the long term while creating value for all of its stakeholders," Martin Currie's head of stewardship and ESG David Sheasby said.

The firm recently launched an Australian sustainable equity strategy, which it said, will positively influence the sustainable practices of the companies it invests in.

Martin Currie has also aligned its activities with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), it said.

The TCFD develops regular voluntary climate-related financial disclosures to provide information to a company's stakeholders and investors.

"We believe the TCFD framework is a vitally important tool to understand how companies are managing climate-related risks," Sheasby said.

"We've identified the key material risks and opportunities for each industry we invest in.

"We've also analysed the carbon footprint of our portfolios, identifying the overall profile and main contributors to the carbon footprint."

Asset managers have a responsibility to guide companies towards more sustainable practices, he said.

"As the effects of global warming become increasingly evident, businesses need to consider both the physical impacts of climate change and the implications of the transition to a lower-carbon environment," Sheasby said.

"We believe asset managers have a hugely important role to play in this journey, not only in their duty of fiduciary care to clients on this issue, but also in guiding companies towards consistent and measurable practices."