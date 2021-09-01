Cracking the data science code

The funds management industry is at risk of getting left behind if it does not adopt data science and machine learning.

A panel at this afternoon's Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees 2021 Conference hosted by State Super chief investment officer Charles Wu revealed the many benefits of data science and why investment professionals should not overlook it.

State Super started its data science journey in 2016. On a daily basis, Wu would receive between 200-300 emails and an onslaught of data from fund managers (which didn't include other and independent research).

"It [didn't] take long for us to drown in the information that was provided to us," he said.

As a result, State Super began its journey of using technology and data science to help make use of data efficiently.

"And now it is an integral part of the investment decision making process. It's quite comfortable to say it added substantial value to our process and on a rolling 12-month basis we haven't been negative in the last three to five years," Wu said.

Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan said there are two main streams of data science - which have very stark differences.

In terms of statistics, this technique imposes structure on the data whereas machine learning usually uses algorithms.

One of the biggest issues the superannuation and funds management industries face, Ryan said, is the use of models.

"In finance, most models are wrong; it's not an exact science," she said.

Ryan explains that the use of unknown factors like the relationship between 10-year government bond rates and GDP for example, is driving the data-generating process.

"Is it a linear relationship; is it a quadratic ratio relationship, or is it some other relationship? We just will never know. And these are all reasons why model uncertainty exists; we just don't know the true underlying data-generation process," she said.

"We are just estimating, and we're guessing, and it doesn't matter how complicated your model is, it's still a guess..."

J.P. Morgan Securities Australia senior quant analyst Berowne Hlavaty highlighted some of the approaches to machine learning that are working. Machine learning for example, has enhanced existing processes.

"One area where I've seen machine learning is in helping build the process that adds a little bit of complexity to an existing process, but it enhances the returns or reduces the risk at the same time and [therefore] makes it worthwhile," he said.

"One approach is to enhance the exisiting process and another approach is dealing with new situations that are very difficult."

The coronavirus pandemic is a good example.

Hlavaty said machine learning has been able to build processes and models dynamically that rebalance and review on a higher frequency basis at least daily.

"If you're trying to estimate your asset allocation through the COVID period as it was hitting, and waiting for quarterly GDP numbers to come out - it would be too late [without machine learning]."

