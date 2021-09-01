NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Cracking the data science code

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   4:21PM

The funds management industry is at risk of getting left behind if it does not adopt data science and machine learning.

A panel at this afternoon's Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees 2021 Conference hosted by State Super chief investment officer Charles Wu revealed the many benefits of data science and why investment professionals should not overlook it.

State Super started its data science journey in 2016. On a daily basis, Wu would receive between 200-300 emails and an onslaught of data from fund managers (which didn't include other and independent research).

"It [didn't] take long for us to drown in the information that was provided to us," he said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

As a result, State Super began its journey of using technology and data science to help make use of data efficiently.

"And now it is an integral part of the investment decision making process. It's quite comfortable to say it added substantial value to our process and on a rolling 12-month basis we haven't been negative in the last three to five years," Wu said.

Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan said there are two main streams of data science - which have very stark differences.

In terms of statistics, this technique imposes structure on the data whereas machine learning usually uses algorithms.

One of the biggest issues the superannuation and funds management industries face, Ryan said, is the use of models.

"In finance, most models are wrong; it's not an exact science," she said.

Ryan explains that the use of unknown factors like the relationship between 10-year government bond rates and GDP for example, is driving the data-generating process.

"Is it a linear relationship; is it a quadratic ratio relationship, or is it some other relationship? We just will never know. And these are all reasons why model uncertainty exists; we just don't know the true underlying data-generation process," she said.

"We are just estimating, and we're guessing, and it doesn't matter how complicated your model is, it's still a guess..."

J.P. Morgan Securities Australia senior quant analyst Berowne Hlavaty highlighted some of the approaches to machine learning that are working. Machine learning for example, has enhanced existing processes.

"One area where I've seen machine learning is in helping build the process that adds a little bit of complexity to an existing process, but it enhances the returns or reduces the risk at the same time and [therefore] makes it worthwhile," he said.

"One approach is to enhance the exisiting process and another approach is dealing with new situations that are very difficult."

The coronavirus pandemic is a good example.

Hlavaty said machine learning has been able to build processes and models dynamically that rebalance and review on a higher frequency basis at least daily.

"If you're trying to estimate your asset allocation through the COVID period as it was hitting, and waiting for quarterly GDP numbers to come out - it would be too late [without machine learning]."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: State SuperAISTArdea Investment ManagementAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesBerowne HlavatyCharles WuFinancial StandardJ.P. Morgan Securities AustraliaLaura Ryan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Transition to renewables trumps divestment
Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference
Short-termism damaging climate outcomes
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks
Forrest pitches a green Fortescue to super funds
HESTA defines perfect merger partner
Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry
Experts torn on inflation outlook
Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.