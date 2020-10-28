Crackdown on SAN misuse continues

A fourth tax agent has been deregistered for misusing an SMSF Auditor Number (SAN) as the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) continues its crackdown on SAN misuse.

Following a referral from the ATO in relation to identified SAN misuse, the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) terminated the registration of an agent.

The TPB said the agent had made false and misleading statements in various annual returns, indicating an audit had been done when it had not.

The ATO said the agent's behaviour was uncovered after an auditor reviewed their client lists from multiple years and noticed funds listed that they had not audited.

The auditor then got in contact with the ATO and the agency was able to take the appropriate action.

"The agent will not be able to apply for registration for two years. Penalties will apply if they continue to provide tax agent services," the ATO said.

"This is the fourth agent who has now had their registration terminated for SAN misuse and three have had their registration suspended."

The ATO said this should serve as a reminder for all auditors to carefully check their client lists, to keep on top of funds they may not have audited.

"We take these matters very seriously and will continue to take action whenever we identify individuals doing the wrong thing," the ATO said.