NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
CountPlus profit down 53%
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 FEB 2021   11:44AM

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group posted a significant drop in net profit from $11.9 million to $5.5 million in its half-year results.

Released today, the results also show adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders jumped 65% to $4.1 million and cash at hand increased 37% on the previous 12 months to $27.6 million.

Count Financial recorded a 74% jump in EBITDA to $1.6 million however, due to the end of grandfathered revenue, the group expects earnings in the second half to be negatively impacted.

In a letter to shareholders, CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said it is pleasing to report both the resilience of the CountPlus financial position and continued improvement of Count Financial.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"The results represent steady ongoing financial improvement, delivered by disciplined financial controls, diligent operational process, and a focus on deliverables in core businesses," Rowe said.

Count Financial noted a drop in adviser numbers over the 12 months from 284 to 238. It expects a further 40 advisers to join the licence in the second half of the year and notes it has 100 potential advisers in the pipeline.

Despite this, Count Financial reported a 73% increase in advice documents produced per adviser over the period.

Count Financial previously flagged it was moving to a user pays, fee-for-service licensee model borne by the adviser.

"A leaner, smarter Count Financial is driving hard towards its goal of being the natural 'clean' advice model for quality financial advisers," Rowe said.

"We know the demand for quality, efficient advice is not diminishing. As the challenges of the pandemic continue to drive client enquiry and assurance, household wealth across Australia continues to grow."

In addition, CountPlus completed six tuck-in acquisitions in the six months to 31 December 2020 including Ascent Private Wealth, Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions and Arch Capital.

CountPlus will pay a fully franked dividend of 1.25 cents per share.

Read more: Count FinancialCountPlusMatthew Rowe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Count Financial expands national reach
CountPlus firm completes tuck in acquisition
Godfrey Pembroke firm jumps ship
CountPlus firm makes acquisition
Count Financial targets growth with new hire
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
CountPlus adds former MLC practice
CountPlus divests member firm
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
CountPlus member firm makes acquisition
Editor's Choice
Countdown to FASEA exam deadline
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has issued a reminder to financial advisers that their time to sit and pass the exam is ticking by.
Fund manager hires distribution director
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A boutique fund manager has welcomed a director of business development to a newly created role.
Seek launches investments arm
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
Seek's founder and long-time chief executive Andrew Bassat is transitioning into a new role within the company as the chief executive of its new venture, Seek Investments.
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:46AM
The platform provider recorded a significant jump in platform inflows and funds under management while profit remained flat, according to its half-year results.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eHXGO7ae