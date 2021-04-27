CountPlus member firm to make acquisition

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has announced its member firm Kidmans Partners Wealth is acquiring the financial advice services of another member firm.

Kidmans will pay $290,000 to Colgin Financial Services with $150,000 paid on completion and the remaining balance dependent on the recurring revenues over the following two years.

"Our due diligence revealed Colgin has a quality client base, which will bolster the financial planning practice offering of Kidmans," Kidmans managing principal Ross Hedrick said.

Colgin's financial advice clients will transfer to Kidmans.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the transaction highlights the opportunities from Count Financial and its strong network.

"The CountPlus model works by identifying and investing in quality businesses, and this acquisition by Kidmans reflects that model and the opportunities coming from the Count Financial network," Rowe said.

CountPlus completed six tuck-in acquisitions in the six months to 31 December 2020 including Ascent Private Wealth, Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions and Arch Capital.

In addition, four IOOF financial advice firms joined Count Financial ahead of the MLC acquisition.

Magnis Financial Planning, Glenbuckie, Aim Financial Advice and Strategic Wealth Management were previously operating under IOOF's Bridges and Executive Wealth Management Financial Services.

Sydney-based Strategic Wealth Management principal Nicholas Moustacas said one of the main reasons to partner with the CountPlus-owned licensee was that it is not owned by a company that's priority is to sell product.

"Secondly, there are clearly no hidden agendas with their model. We have the support to succeed because they know our growth and success is linked to theirs," Moustacas said.

IOOF announced its plans in August to acquire 100% of MLC Wealth comprising its financial advice, platforms, and asset management business for $1.44 billion.