CountPlus acquisitions boost revenue by $9.4m

The 11 financial advice and accounting firms CountPlus has acquired this financial year are anticipated to bring in $9.4 million in revenue.

In an operational update to the ASX, CountPlus managing director and chief executive Matthew Rowe said the group has a pipeline of 73 firms and 197 advisers thanks to its aggressive expansion strategy.

"Since October 2019, around half of our original adviser cohort have retired or left, and we have brought in 107 new advisers with a focus on quality and client-centric values," he said.

The acquisition of paraplanning firm Wealth Axis is expected to bring in $1.2 million in revenue, while 4Front Accountants will bring in the highest amount of $4.4 million. The acquisitions are set to finalise on July 1.

The acquisition of Wealth Axis provides a growth path and opportunity to become a major provider of outsourced paraplanning services, Rowe said.

The majority of the group's advisers (85%) have passed the FASEA exam.

"The remaining advisers have either sat the FASEA exam in May 2021 or will sit the exam in July 2021," he said.

"In addition to the FASEA exam, existing financial advisers must complete additional education requirements to meet FASEA standards prior to 1 January 2026. Over 60% of Count Financial advisers have 2 or fewer units to complete before 1 January 2026 to complete their financial adviser education requirements."

Count Financial, which was previously part of the Commonwealth Bank, raised its provision for remediation related to historical adviser misconduct to $252 million.