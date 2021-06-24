NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

CountPlus acquisitions boost revenue by $9.4m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   12:22PM

The 11 financial advice and accounting firms CountPlus has acquired this financial year are anticipated to bring in $9.4 million in revenue.

In an operational update to the ASX, CountPlus managing director and chief executive Matthew Rowe said the group has a pipeline of 73 firms and 197 advisers thanks to its aggressive expansion strategy.

"Since October 2019, around half of our original adviser cohort have retired or left, and we have brought in 107 new advisers with a focus on quality and client-centric values," he said.

The acquisition of paraplanning firm Wealth Axis is expected to bring in $1.2 million in revenue, while 4Front Accountants will bring in the highest amount of $4.4 million. The acquisitions are set to finalise on July 1.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

The acquisition of Wealth Axis provides a growth path and opportunity to become a major provider of outsourced paraplanning services, Rowe said.

The majority of the group's advisers (85%) have passed the FASEA exam.

"The remaining advisers have either sat the FASEA exam in May 2021 or will sit the exam in July 2021," he said.

"In addition to the FASEA exam, existing financial advisers must complete additional education requirements to meet FASEA standards prior to 1 January 2026. Over 60% of Count Financial advisers have 2 or fewer units to complete before 1 January 2026 to complete their financial adviser education requirements."

Count Financial, which was previously part of the Commonwealth Bank, raised its provision for remediation related to historical adviser misconduct to $252 million.

Read more: CountPlusFASEACount FinancialWealth Axis4Front AccountantsASXCommonwealth BankMatthew Rowe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CountPlus acquires tech solution
Advisers who failed FASEA exam granted extension
Lumiant raises capital, adds to board
iFactFind launches
AWS swaps to boutique licensee
Count Financial adds two practices
Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action
ASIC changes ETF market maker rules
CBA offloads general insurance arm
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF

Editor's Choice

Advisers who failed FASEA exam granted extension

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Senator Jane Hume is allowing candidates who have failed the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam twice to re-sit it in 2022.

Rest hires from AMP

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:14PM
The industry fund has appointed a general manager of brand and marketing.

Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:06AM
The government has passed legislation that will see the establishment of an independent body that will review the effectiveness of both the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Westpac backs out of NZ demerger plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:11AM
Westpac has decided to retain its New Zealand business after reviewing the feasibility of the 160-year-old division and the impact of increased capital requirements.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.